Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 3.8 Fri 6 pm CST 4.0 4.0 3.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 18:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM CST Friday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 23.7 Fri 6 pm CST 24.0 23.8 23.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 18:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.8 feet, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT 18 STRUCTURES NEAR THE BAYOU WILL BE FLOODED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 PM CST Friday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 18.7 Fri 5 pm CST 18.4 17.8 17.1
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry TORNADO WATCH 585, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KINDER, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
Comments / 0