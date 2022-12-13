Effective: 2022-12-16 18:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM CST Friday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 23.7 Fri 6 pm CST 24.0 23.8 23.4

