WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
alabamawx.com
Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
WSFA
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm Monday is in the books; now, our attention focuses on a strong midweek storm system that could bring an overnight risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One or two tornadoes, a few pockets of strong wind and some localized flooding are all possible in spots. Then, after the storms end, a long stretch of cold weather lines up for the second half of December.
Alabama severe weather school closings, early dismissals Wednesday, Dec. 14
ACCEL Academy (Mobile) - Middle school dismissing at 12:45 p.m., high school dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Bullock County schools - Elementary school dismissing at 1 p.m., middle school at 1:15 p.m., high school at 1:30 p.m. Choctaw County schools - PreK dismissing at 11 a.m., all other grades dismissing...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
wtvy.com
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine
Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
utv44.com
Millions awarded in local counties to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest...
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden girls lead area basketball teams ranked in first ASWA poll of the season
Following a 10-0 start to the basketball season, the Spring Garden Lady Panthers find themselves atop the first Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A girls rankings of the season. The first poll was released early Thursday morning. In all, five area girls and boys teams find themselves ranked in the...
