Amarillo, TX

Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosts 12 Days of Christmas campaign

By David Gay
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From Tuesday through Dec. 24, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting its 12 Days of Christmas campaign, giving people who donate blood an ornament, a holiday-themed t-shirt and the chance to win $250.

According to a news release from the center, individuals who donate blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s donor center or any mobile blood drive through Dec. 24 will receive a 2022 red Christmas ornament, their choice of a holiday-themed long-sleeved t-shirt and a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card, a drawing which will occur daily from all drives.

“It’s our engaged community that ensures that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of CMBC, said in the release. “As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”

Officials said that community members who are healthy and at least 16 years or older can give blood, which typically takes around an hour. Those who are 16 and 17 years old are required to weigh at least 125 pounds, and 16 years old must provide signed parental permission. Those who are over the age of 18 are required to weigh at least 110 pounds. Officials also stressed that a photo ID is required.

The center said that blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Appointments to donate can be made on the center’s website or by calling 877-340-8777.

