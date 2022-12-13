ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect

More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe

Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
