Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect
More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
2 Found Dead Inside Gloucester County, NJ Automotive Garage
A tragedy occurred inside a garage in Gloucester County where two men were found dead Tuesday morning. Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols were discovered in a detached automotive garage at a house on E. Monroe Street in Paulsboro. A family member tells 6abc.com a customer seeking the automotive services of...
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe
Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
22-year-old Man Found Shot to Death Friday Morning in Glassboro, NJ
Authorities in Glassboro say a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning. WTXF-TV reports officers were called to the 200 block of University Blvd. just after 1 AM for a report of gunshots. Police say Travon A. Barker-Bordley of Glassboro was found fatally shot...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Wildwood, NJ’s Relocated Pizza House is Up in the Air!
A house in Wildwood, New Jersey known to locals as the 'pizza slice' house was relocated earlier this year, and now sits way above ground. Until recently, the pizza house, built in the early 1960s, had been located on the corner of Park Blvd. and W. Bennett Ave. in Wildwood.
Fun City Adventure Park is Coming to Millville
As a parent, I can remember so many days when we looked for something fun and constructive for the kids to do, especially during bad weather, when it was too cold to play outside, or for a party. Well, You're in luck. Here it is. Here's a place to take...
U.S. Coast Guard Trying to Locate Overdue Sailboat that Departed Cape May, NJ
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard are asking for your help as they try to locate a sailboat and its crew that haven't been seen in several days. According to a Facebook post, 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were aboard a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure, and white sails.
Absecon, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in $50M Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A man from Absecon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in defrauding New Jersey state and local health benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions. Attorney for the United State Vikas Khanna says 45-year-old Brian Pugh previously pleaded guilty...
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
