El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Illegal immigrants entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Chilly weekend with possible rain chances
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!. 9 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 5 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up over the weekend but especially...
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit starts Friday at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love art, or know anyone who has a passion for art, you can now give the gift of Van Gogh this holiday season. Starting Dec. 16 to Jan. 12, Beyond Van Gogh will be featured inside the El Paso County Coliseum. Event Manager of Beyond Van Gogh Billye Thompson […]
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
Next Year’s SXSW Festival Got Better With This El Paso Addition
When you think of some of the biggest festivals in the United States, South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin is certainly one of the biggest in the country. Last year we've seen a couple of names represent El Paso at SXSW 2022; however at the end I said it would be awesome to see some bands represent next year.
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 Days
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Department of Homeland Security Alejandro MayorkasPhoto byTwitter. El Paso could be coming into some money from FEMA. Mayor Oscar Leeser was certain the government was going to pay back the city what they spent on housing, transporting, and providing care for migrants they transported to other destinations.
Texas Is Where These 10 Great Comedians Call Home
Comedy is a wonderful thing; sometimes a little laugh can make a bad day into a better day. And comedy is a huge deal in the United States. Some of the best comedians are not just found in huge states like New York or California. Some of the best comics have been born in the Lone Star State.
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
Make Christmas “More Merry” With A Free Pet For Last Minute Gift
'Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to achieve that than with a new furry friend?. You know you've been thinking about it, or the kids are begging for that missing piece of the family. If so, you're in luck because it won't even cost you any...
KVIA
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
