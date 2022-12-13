ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Lands in El Paso at Petro Stopping Center Travel Center

Black Bear Diner, one of the fastest-growing restaurant franchises in the country famous for its home-style comfort food and unique dining experience, announced the opening of its first restaurant in El Paso, Texas at a Petro Stopping Center travel center. In addition to the El Paso opening, the brand announced another new market entry with the opening of its first diner in Harker Heights, Texas. Both openings come as part of the brand’s strategic expansion with a focus in the Lone Star State and follows Black Bear Diner’s recent entrance into new markets including San Antonio, Amarillo, Dallas, McAllen and Pasadena.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Makes List Of Best Texas Cities For Christmas

We may not bear a strong resemblance to the North Pole but we do have some very cool traditions and attractions. An article at springbreakfamily.com listed the top 26 cities in Texas to celebrate Christmas in and El Paso made the cut. Winterfest is one of the things that helped us make it the number 13 spot.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
102.3 The Bull

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store

If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit starts Friday at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love art, or know anyone who has a passion for art, you can now give the gift of Van Gogh this holiday season. Starting Dec. 16 to Jan. 12, Beyond Van Gogh will be featured inside the El Paso County Coliseum. Event Manager of Beyond Van Gogh Billye Thompson […]
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 Days

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Department of Homeland Security Alejandro MayorkasPhoto byTwitter. El Paso could be coming into some money from FEMA. Mayor Oscar Leeser was certain the government was going to pay back the city what they spent on housing, transporting, and providing care for migrants they transported to other destinations.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Texas Is Where These 10 Great Comedians Call Home

Comedy is a wonderful thing; sometimes a little laugh can make a bad day into a better day. And comedy is a huge deal in the United States. Some of the best comedians are not just found in huge states like New York or California. Some of the best comics have been born in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
AMARILLO, TX
KVIA

Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

