BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Papers react with anger as ‘Sussexes declare war’ on royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell allegations sparked a furious response from the nation’s papers.Harry made various damaging claims against his brother, the Prince of Wales, in the final volume of his controversial series, including that William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit.The Sun – running with the powerful headline “The Traitor & The Dutiful” – said the latest allegations mounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.In an opinion piece inside the paper, Piers Morgan labelled Harry and Meghan “shameless grifters”, while calling their actions “cowardly, treacherous and despicable”.“These two...
The Daily Advance

Column: With life full of mystery, Jesus remains our constant

My husband and I turned 60 this year. We sold our family restaurant and now sleep has returned. When I was younger and would hear, “the older you get, the faster time passes,” I had no idea the truth that would ring out with those words. Now it is our reality. We watch our grandbabies change moment by moment, holding them as they emerge into the world and then, it is as if not a week passes that they are climbing trees and swimming in...
KTVZ

Amazon warehouse workers in UK vote to go on strike

Amazon warehouse workers at a facility in the United Kingdom plan to go on strike, their union confirmed to CNN on Friday, in a move that’s being billed as a first for the company’s workers in the country. The GMB union, which represents workers in a range of...
KTVZ

TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say

In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

