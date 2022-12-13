Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’
A body language expert says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were 'in a state of panic.' Here's what the expert shared about their behavior after leaving the royal family.
Papers react with anger as ‘Sussexes declare war’ on royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell allegations sparked a furious response from the nation’s papers.Harry made various damaging claims against his brother, the Prince of Wales, in the final volume of his controversial series, including that William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit.The Sun – running with the powerful headline “The Traitor & The Dutiful” – said the latest allegations mounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.In an opinion piece inside the paper, Piers Morgan labelled Harry and Meghan “shameless grifters”, while calling their actions “cowardly, treacherous and despicable”.“These two...
Twitter restores accounts of several suspended journalists after Elon Musk puts question to a poll
Accounts for several journalists who cover Elon Musk were restored by Twitter on Friday after their controversial suspension a day prior.
Column: With life full of mystery, Jesus remains our constant
My husband and I turned 60 this year. We sold our family restaurant and now sleep has returned. When I was younger and would hear, “the older you get, the faster time passes,” I had no idea the truth that would ring out with those words. Now it is our reality. We watch our grandbabies change moment by moment, holding them as they emerge into the world and then, it is as if not a week passes that they are climbing trees and swimming in...
Twitter suspended an account tracking Elon Musk's jet. We asked the account's creator about the ban.
Twitter suspended, then briefly brought back, an account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet. USA TODAY asked the account creator about the ban.
KTVZ
Amazon warehouse workers in UK vote to go on strike
Amazon warehouse workers at a facility in the United Kingdom plan to go on strike, their union confirmed to CNN on Friday, in a move that’s being billed as a first for the company’s workers in the country. The GMB union, which represents workers in a range of...
KTVZ
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
Comments / 0