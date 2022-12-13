Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
411mania.com
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Shera is in action on this Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:. The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss an exclusive showdown between Shera and Jack Price! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match
Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
411mania.com
First Scream VI Trailer & Poster Bring Ghostface To New York
Scream VI brings the franchise to New York City in March, and the first teaser and poster preview the scares to come. Paramount Pictures dropped the teaser on Wednesday as you can see below, along with the poster. The teaser shows the new Woodsboro survivors — Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara...
411mania.com
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
411mania.com
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober. A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back...
411mania.com
Comics 411: Speculation On A Return of the Amalgam Universe
Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Favorite Comic Books from...
411mania.com
Henry Cavill To Star In Warhammer 40,000 Series, Amazon In Talks For Rights
Henry Cavill is trading his cape for grimdark armor, as he’s set to star in a Warhammer 40,000 series for Amazon. THR reports that Cavill is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the popular wargame at Amazon, who are in final talks for the rights to the Games Workshop property. No writers or showrunners are yet attached for the series, which Vertigo Entertainment will executive produce.
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
411mania.com
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Debuts, Highlight Videos From Winter is Coming, New Merchandise Available
– AEW has three events up for pre-sale today, which will all be debuts for the company. February 15, 2023: Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena. The promo code is TALPF5 and can be used here. March 8, 2023: Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center for Dynamite. This...
411mania.com
Peacock Releases Trailer For Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair
Peacock’s Ric Flair documentary arrives later this month, and the first trailer for the film is now online. Peacock posted the trailer for Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair on Friday, and you can check it out below. The documentary arrives on December 26th on the streaming platform and is described...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes’ Agent Starts New Talent Agency
Cody Rhodes’ agent is starting a new talent agency after he exited his previous one following allegations of misconduct. As was reported back in October, Brian Wittenstein was exited Hyperion Talent Agency after a client of his allegedly contacted the agency’s leadership and made a complaint about inappropriate behavior that made them uncomfortable. Wittenstein announced in a press release on Friday that he is forming Prototype Talent Agency has several of his existing clients following him including Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Italia Ricci, and more.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Tops Tales From The Territories in Ratings, Audience
Last night’s Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV brought in better ratings than most of Tales From The Territories, though it performed below Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon special drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers. The demo rating tops every episode of Tales From The Territories since the second episode, while the audience was better than every episode of the show since October 25th.
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For AEW Winter Is Coming
As previously reported, AEW Winter is Coming not only performed better than last year, but it also did better than the inaugural edition in 2020. The show had 950,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating (428,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had a 0.24 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated look at the numbers, including for each individual quarter hour.
