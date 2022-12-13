The 85 South Show to bring comedy to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean are bringing The 85 South Show to the Little Rock metro next fall.

Comedy fans may know the three comedians from the comedy show Wild ‘n Out. The three teamed up to begin their podcast show. Now they are continuing their show live across the country.

The 85 South Show will be making a tour stop at the Simmons Bank Arena Oct. 8, 2023. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $45.50 to $200.50.

Another comedian scheduled to come to the arena is Katt Williams. He will make his tour stop in February.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .

