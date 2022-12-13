ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

The 85 South Show to bring comedy to North Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39azjp_0jh2fzlg00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean are bringing The 85 South Show to the Little Rock metro next fall.

Comedy fans may know the three comedians from the comedy show Wild ‘n Out. The three teamed up to begin their podcast show. Now they are continuing their show live across the country.

Harlem Globetrotters announce North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena dates

The 85 South Show will be making a tour stop at the Simmons Bank Arena Oct. 8, 2023. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $45.50 to $200.50.

Another comedian scheduled to come to the arena is Katt Williams. He will make his tour stop in February.

Katt Williams to bring comedy show to Simmons Bank Arena

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
GREENBRIER, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

December Party Pics Now Online

The December issue of Little Rock Soirée is on newsstands, and you know what that means: There's a new batch of event photos to peruse. As always, each edition’s Party Pics are posted right here on littlerocksoiree.com, and the latest photos from the new issue are now online.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Bucket List: Burge’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – This week continued the Home for the Holidays list of the AY Magazine Bucket List. Heather and Nicole headed to Burge’s in Little Rock for their next stop this month to enjoy the feeling of a home cooked meal.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK — Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy