Teen accused of hitting detective’s cruiser with stolen car in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a teen who is accused of hitting a Hamden police detective’s cruiser while driving a stolen car.

Police said on December 9 around 2:45 p.m., detectives were patrolling the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue when the detectives noticed a car weaving in and out of traffic, and almost colliding with several cars. It was determined that the car was stolen out of Hamden earlier in the month.

The detectives attempted to stop the car, however, it struck one of their cruisers.

The teen got out of the car and ran south on Whitney Avenue. The detectives noticed the teen carrying a gun, which the suspect dropped while he was running.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the incident.

The 17-year-old was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, engaging police in a pursuit, parrying a pistol without a permit and several other charges. Police said the teen had an unrelated outstanding warrant out of Hamden.

The juvenile will be in court later this month.

