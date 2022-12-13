ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Teen accused of hitting detective’s cruiser with stolen car in Hamden

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFWK6_0jh2fsab00

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a teen who is accused of hitting a Hamden police detective’s cruiser while driving a stolen car.

Police said on December 9 around 2:45 p.m., detectives were patrolling the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue when the detectives noticed a car weaving in and out of traffic, and almost colliding with several cars. It was determined that the car was stolen out of Hamden earlier in the month.

The detectives attempted to stop the car, however, it struck one of their cruisers.

The teen got out of the car and ran south on Whitney Avenue. The detectives noticed the teen carrying a gun, which the suspect dropped while he was running.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the incident.

The 17-year-old was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, engaging police in a pursuit, parrying a pistol without a permit and several other charges. Police said the teen had an unrelated outstanding warrant out of Hamden.

The juvenile will be in court later this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

1 killed, 2 injured after box truck, car crash at an intersection: New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Branford man was killed in a crash involving a car and a box truck overnight in New Haven, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. Police were called to the area and found the two vehicles which crashed: a gray Volvo, driven by a 25-year-old Milford man, and a white Ford E450 box truck, driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven

State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in connection to assault with a hammer

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used. Police said on Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. […]
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash

Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line

BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA

Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
HUNTINGTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Old Saybrook Police Officer Arrested Amid Criminal Investigation

An Old Saybrook police officer was arrested after being put on administrative leave while authorities conduct an investigation into an alleged computer crime. Police said they're investigating Josh Zarbo's actions while on duty Nov. 25. As a part of their investigation, police were granted an arrest warrant for Zarbo on...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy