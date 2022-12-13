Read full article on original website
FCC seeks public comment on its role in school cybersecurity
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is seeking public comment on using its E-rate program to pay for school and library cybersecurity improvements, such as advanced or next-generation firewalls. Feedback must be shared by Feb. 13, and reply comments must be filed by March 30. FCC advises the public...
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Little Rock School District approves $250K payment in ransomware settlement
While trying to retrieve stolen data from its network, the Little Rock School District’s board voted 6-3 on Dec. 5 to approve a $250,000 settlement that would end a recent ransomware incident. An LRSD school board member accidentally shared the dollar amount of the settlement during the public board meeting.
