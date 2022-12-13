Read full article on original website
COVID Cases on the Rise, But Officials Not Recommending Mask Mandate
Although Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level remains low, new cases have risen steadily during the past month and now are more than double a recent low on Nov. 28. Two hundred and one new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days were reported to the county on Dec. 14. The county is experiencing one death per day, according to Sean O’Donnell, program manager for the county Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.
Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards
This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Public School’s auditing group first identified the problem with its Department of Transportation’s use of purchase cards. The school district then hired professional forensic auditors, according to a school spokesperson. “It was because...
Median Price for Houses Sold in County Rises Slightly
The median price for a house sold in Montgomery County during November was $540,717, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCAAR). It took an average of 25 days to sell a new home. There were 746 new listings, which is down 22% from October, according to GCAAR.
‘Alert Montgomery’ Helps Residents Stay Informed in Winter Months
As the winter season hits full swing, residents are encouraged to stay current on changing weather conditions by signing up for ‘Alert Montgomery.’. “Alert Montgomery is the official emergency communications service for Montgomery County, MD,” the program site states. “During a major crisis, emergency or severe weather event, Montgomery County officials can send event updates, warnings and instructions directly to you on any of your devices.”
MCPS Announce 2-Hour Delayed Opening Thursday
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced Wednesday evening that schools including the MCPS Virtual Academy will open two hours late Thursday due to “anticipated emergency weather conditions.” They added that bus service will be provided on a two-hour delayed scheduled.
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January
Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
4 Schools Dismiss Early Due to Water Main Break
Due to a water main break on Clopper Road in Germantown, four Montgomery County Public Schools closed early Friday. Northwest and Seneca Valley High Schools dismissed students at 11:30 a.m. Great Seneca Creek and Clopper Mill elementary schools closed at 12:30 p.m. According to WSSC Water, emergency repairs are being...
Family Displaced After Fire in Aspen Hill
One family, including two adults and one child, were displaced after a fire Tuesday night in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There were no injuries. MCFRS was dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hewitt Avenue, Piringer...
18-Year-Old Sentenced for 2021 Bethesda Homicide
An 18-year-old has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of a man in Bethesda a year ago, per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Joshua Wright, 18, of Bethesda, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended for the homicide of 33-year-old Lawrence Wilson Jr. on Dec. 19, 2021.
Silver Spring Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
Abraham Douglas, of Silver Spring, was found guilty of murdering Ahmadou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park following a four-day trial. Douglas, 21, will be sentenced Jan. 27. He could be sentenced to life in prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Douglas guilty of first-degree murder, use of a handgun...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Kevin Glaser could have scored more goals this fall for the Wootton High team handball squad, but with the Patriots often winning by lopsided margins, the senior understood the importance of getting others involved. Team handball is one of three varsity interscholastic corollary sports offered by Montgomery County Public Schools,...
NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks
TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
Police Identify Body of Decomposed Woman; Suspect Charged with 3 Murders
The decomposed body that was found inside the apartment of Torrey Damien Moore, 31, who is charged in the killing of a clerk at Dash In Convenience Store in Silver Spring has been identified. According to Montgomery County Police, the woman was Denise Middleton. She was 26 years old and...
