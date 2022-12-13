Although Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level remains low, new cases have risen steadily during the past month and now are more than double a recent low on Nov. 28. Two hundred and one new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days were reported to the county on Dec. 14. The county is experiencing one death per day, according to Sean O’Donnell, program manager for the county Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.

1 DAY AGO