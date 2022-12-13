ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones: T.Y. Hilton signing doesn't impact Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys finally signed a free-agent wide receiver, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

After weeks of courting Beckham, the Cowboys finally addressed the wideout position with the surprising addition of T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton has spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts, but has been without a team this season. Although the 33-year-old has had his last few seasons impacted by injuries, he's healthy now and should give Dak Prescott another weapon.

“I’ve always admired him as the player he was there in Indianapolis, and knew that he was picking his team, so to speak,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Shan and RJ.” “He had a lot of interest out there, we knew it, we’ve known it, and he of course was interested in what we’re doing and what we’re doing at this time. So, it was an opportunity for us, we took it and he can really help us out.

“He’s really one of the smartest receivers that I can remember. … (He’s) got a lot of speed, runs really well and of course is ready fit and ready to go.”

Jones mentioned that Hilton’s immediate availability “had a lot to do with” their interest. That is a particularly interesting remark given the Cowboys’ reported trepidation to add Beckham seeing as he’s not expected to be ready before the postseason.

There are some signs that things could be trending in the direction of the Cowboys passing on Beckham, but Jones said that isn’t the case.

“Of course, we wouldn’t have been interested in Odell had he not had the kind of talent that certainly can last until the spring, so to speak," Jones said. "But I think it’s fair to say he’s an outstanding receiver, as you well know he’s not ready to play today, that’s important, but he will be ready come spring. He’s a receiver that I think would fit any team, so I want to easily say there’s gonna be continued interest in Odell.

Asked if adding Beckham would be out of the question for this season then, Jones said it wouldn’t “if you’ll include the playoffs.”

So, for now, it appears the Beckham door remains ajar.

