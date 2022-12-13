Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Related
Post Register
CBS2 continues reaching out to Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 continues reaching out to City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez about her concerns brought up during a Tuesday meeting where council members heard from the firm investigating BPD. "On my first arrival with this organization, I immediately saw problems coming from our HR department of all...
Post Register
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
Post Register
Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
Post Register
Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez highlights concerns on BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council member Lisa Sanchez highlighted her concerns on the Boise Police Department (BPD) investigation into former Boise Police Capt. Matt Bryngelson. During a city council meeting with members of the investigation this week, Council Member Lisa Sanchez brought up concerns she had with...
Post Register
Meridian Police Department increases patrol during holiday season
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Meridian Police Department will once again participate in the statewide effort to remove DUI drivers from Idaho roadways this holiday season by increasing patrols within the city, according to a recent press release. During a time when many celebrations include alcohol, the Meridian Police...
Post Register
Caldwell police department unveils new car
Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
Post Register
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Flooding near Broadway Ave. and Boise Ave.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ----Update 3---- Repairs are underway and expected to be completed this evening. Westbound traffic will be affected throughout the night. Veolia is continuing to flush the surrounding area and will continue checking hydrants for discolored water into the evening hours. ----Update 2---- Construction has excavated...
Post Register
Caldwell woman wins Big Spin from the Idaho Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Lottery hosted another Big Spin event at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Wednesday and Sandralicia Martinez of Caldwell won the chance to step up and spin the big wheel. Watch the video to see how much Martinez won.
Post Register
BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
Post Register
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa
Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
Post Register
Meridian Police finds suspect in juvenile assault case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE: After a brief search of the area, officers were able to locate and quickly arrest him. The suspect has been identified as forty-three year old James Burns of Emmett. He has been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17 years of Age.
Post Register
BSU announces new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Broncos announce that former BSU quarterback Bush Hamdan has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Hamdan played from 2004 to 2008 with Boise State. He returns to the Treasure Valley with 14 years of coaching experience, including the last three at Missouri where he coached wide receivers from 2020-2021 and quarterbacks from 2020-2022.
Comments / 0