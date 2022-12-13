Large public auction for the assets of Indians Pizza in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. All the food equipment and store fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a fantastic auction with approximately 400 lots. There is something for everyone here. This business was opened in 2006 and everything has been upgraded and is in excellent condition. Hobart Commercial mixers and Hobart meat slicer. Autofry MTI-40C that’s only 1 year old. Lincoln Impinger Conveyor Pizza ovens, Somerset Dough Sheeter, extremely nice step in freezer and a walk in cooler. Stainless deep bay sink, stainless sinks w/ knee controls, and several nice stainless tables. Two door reach in freezer. Single door reach-in coolers. Two refrigerated prep tables that are like new! Ice Cream display freezer. Shelving units and kitchen supplies. Manitowoc Commercial Ice Machine. Clover POS complete System. Approximately 400 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Dec 20th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For complete catalog and terms and conditions go to Auctionzip.com Auctioneer ID 43637 Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!

PLEASANT HILL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO