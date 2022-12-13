Read full article on original website
Darke County: How to help bring broadband to your area
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is looking for help correcting the FCC maps that affect broadband funding. According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, the Darke County Board of Commissioners is asking citizens to help ensure the FCC maps are correct. Commissioner Larry Holmes said “Right now, the maps are showing Darke County […]
OSU Extension wins award
Tai Chi for Beginners Team Earns Distinguished Team-Teaching Award. Ohio –Dr. Scammahorn, FCS Educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS Educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS Educator, Belmont County (Standing); Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS Educator, Pike County (seated) were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference. The team-teaching award, presented on behalf of the Ohio Alpha Eta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi, is designed to recognize outstanding efforts of Extension staff teams for responding to and incorporating a specific educational program one or more critical issues. The Tai Chi for Beginners team offered three free online programs in 2022 to help reduce the number of injury related falls in older adults.
Midmark Earns Award for Creating a Healthy Workplace for its Teammates
VERSAILLES, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The...
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
I-TEAM: News Center 7 finds price consistencies but increases at area Dollar General stores
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he is fixing Dollar General’s inconsistent pricing. Several Dollar General stores in the Miami Valley were caught for charging higher prices for items at the register than what they were priced as on the shelf. One month later, News...
Indian Lake student has the best dog in Logan County
The Best Dog in Logan County for 2023 belongs to Indian Lake second grader Pave Stanley. Logan County Auditor Jack Reser presented the award to Pave recently for his submission about his puppy named “Whiskey.”. The Best Dog in Logan County is an annual contest meant to highlight the...
Darke County Foundation donated to the Cancer Association of Darke County
Cancer Association of Darke County recently received a check for $3,000 from Darke County Foundation. The foundation’s mission is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Darke County by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts for the benefit of local residents. They recently held a Sunshine 5 K Run and Team Addie’s Girl ran/walked for Cancer Association of Darke County.
Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps, winner will be featured on menu
Do you think you have what it takes to make the ultimate burger? TJ Chumps’ Battle of the Burgers competition has returned for its fourth year. “From unusual updates on classic burgers to seemingly outrageous new concepts, TJ Chumps fans will both compete in and vote on the ultimate burger champion,” the restaurant said in a press release.
Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains. Record-High Real Estate Activity...
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
Indians Pizza Restaurant equipment, and misc.
Large public auction for the assets of Indians Pizza in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. All the food equipment and store fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a fantastic auction with approximately 400 lots. There is something for everyone here. This business was opened in 2006 and everything has been upgraded and is in excellent condition. Hobart Commercial mixers and Hobart meat slicer. Autofry MTI-40C that’s only 1 year old. Lincoln Impinger Conveyor Pizza ovens, Somerset Dough Sheeter, extremely nice step in freezer and a walk in cooler. Stainless deep bay sink, stainless sinks w/ knee controls, and several nice stainless tables. Two door reach in freezer. Single door reach-in coolers. Two refrigerated prep tables that are like new! Ice Cream display freezer. Shelving units and kitchen supplies. Manitowoc Commercial Ice Machine. Clover POS complete System. Approximately 400 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Dec 20th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For complete catalog and terms and conditions go to Auctionzip.com Auctioneer ID 43637 Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
Santa’s Mission of Giving takes him to Maiden Lane Blood Drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Ginny Coffman did a good deed by donating at the Dec. 12 Maiden Lane Church of God blood drive because there is a critical need for her type O-negative blood. Not because Santa Claus was watching. “I never suspected I’d see Santa and Mrs. Claus here...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 12/15
MOU – Non-CSEA (shared) Employees. Certificate of Appointment Darke County Commissioners/Maintenance Worker. Agreement btwn DC Sheriff & FOP – Unit A FOR: Sergeants & Lieutenants (approved by Asst. Pros. Atty.) Agreement btwn DC Sheriff & FOP – Unit B FOR: Deputy Sheriffs (approved by Asst. Pros. Atty.)
Regular Fair Board meeting started with a bang: another resignation!
On Wednesday 14, the Darke County Fair Board held the regular meeting with seven members, the required minimum – with a one week delay. And it stated with the information about another resignation: President Greg Pearson received a phone call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15PM. Treasurer Dudley Lipps resigned verbally from his place on the board pf directors. This made it the fourth resignation within just a few months.
How a 16-year-old helped her family's farm evolve through e-commerce
After years of prosperity for dairy farmers in Clinton County, many quit in the 2000s. In 2019, a 16-year-old helped take her family from planning their exit strategy to thriving through e-commerce.
Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store
Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
Construction of new water main in Englewood set to begin immediately
Construction of a new water main replacement on Wenger Road is set to begin immediately, according to the Englewood Ohio social media post. Water service will continue on the existing line until the replacement is completed, the spokesperson said. Construction is expected to take approximately 90 to 120 days. The...
First case in 20 years: Measles appear in Clark County
Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
