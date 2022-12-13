Read full article on original website
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled...
Florida lawmakers pass massive property insurance bill that makes big changes but won’t lower rates right away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers took three days to try to fix a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive Republican-authored bill seeking a $1 billion...
Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
OMAHA, Neb. – When Republican Jim Pillen becomes Nebraska’s governor next month, one of his first acts will likely be to name his predecessor and biggest supporter to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of current Gov. Pete Ricketts...
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
Restoring voting rights: Hear solutions from this former state senator and advocate for former felons
Shortly after law enforcement officers started arresting 20 people around the state of Florida for voting illegally in the 2020 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests were the result of an investigation by his newly formed election police. What he didn’t announce was there was a common theme...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out to...
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns, the state's attorney general announced Thursday. The move makes Oregon the latest U.S. state to...
Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Alaska state lawmaker accused of violating the state constitution’s disloyalty clause over his lifetime membership in the far-right group Oath Keepers has not condemned the organization in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S Capitol. “No, I generally don’t condemn...
St. Johns County School District, teachers union hit ‘impasse’ in pay negotiations
Negotiations have officially stalled between the St. Johns County School District and the county’s teachers union. District officials have declared an “impasse,” meaning an agreement could not be reached between the two groups. It comes after tense discussions last week as the St. Johns Education Association is...
Deputies: After leading troopers on 2-county chase, man stops at St. Johns rest area, flees on foot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man deputies said stole a vehicle Thursday night and then led them on a chase across two counties was arrested after he was tracked down by a K-9 deputy when he fled on foot, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Just...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports. The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.
