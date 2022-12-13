ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled...
News4Jax.com

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement

OMAHA, Neb. – When Republican Jim Pillen becomes Nebraska’s governor next month, one of his first acts will likely be to name his predecessor and biggest supporter to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of current Gov. Pete Ricketts...
NEBRASKA STATE
News4Jax.com

Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal

A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News4Jax.com

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News4Jax.com

$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns, the state's attorney general announced Thursday. The move makes Oregon the latest U.S. state to...
OREGON STATE
News4Jax.com

Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Alaska state lawmaker accused of violating the state constitution’s disloyalty clause over his lifetime membership in the far-right group Oath Keepers has not condemned the organization in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S Capitol. “No, I generally don’t condemn...
ALASKA STATE
News4Jax.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports. The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

