Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
Father of missing St. John Fisher student says his son is alive; CNN reports
The father of Kenny DeLand, Jr., a St. John Fisher University student who went missing in Grenoble, confirmed on Friday that his son is alive, according to CNN.
RTS names new CEO
RTS has announced its new CEO. And the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) got someone quite familiar with the operation to succeed Bill Carpenter, who is retiring. On Thursday, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners selected the current Deputy CEO, Miguel Velázquez to be the new CEO. He will begin...
Rochester gun violence state of emergency extended by Mayor Malik Evans
Mayor Malik Evans announced Friday that the City of Rochester’s Gun Violence Emergency Proclamation has been extended until January 14.
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
Webster welcomes the Wreaths Across America truck
If you happened to see an 18-wheeler making its way along 250 this morning, escorted by two Webster police cars with lights flashing, you saw the Wreaths Across America truck! It was delivering our 650 wreaths, which will be placed on veterans’ graves at Webster Union Cemetery tomorrow afternoon.
Work on Rochester crime gun trace report continues
The first comprehensive crime gun trace report for Rochester is in the works. It could spell improvement for a city that has seen a dramatic rise in rates of firearm violence. “You have people saying, ‘We need to follow the data.’ But then when we talk about gun data, they say, ‘That’s not going to help stop the crime and violence in our community,’” City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot said at the latest Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition meeting. “Well, data actually has helped and will help Rochester like it helped cities (anti-gun violence organization) Brady has worked with in the past.”
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
Push for 'Good Cause' eviction protections begins anew as advocates rally in Rochester
The legislation failed to pass during the last session, facing pushback from real estate groups and property owners.
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachel Finley!
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarten teacher Rachel Finley is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner! She works at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Greece. She was nominated by student Drequan Granderson and his family. “She cares for the kids as much with their social-emotional support as she does with their academics,” […]
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will close its Batavia store next month as part of a small handful of store closures nationwide.
Steuben County taking comments on raising tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County will take comment on the proposal to raise the income limit for seniors and people with disabilities for property tax exemptions. Ahead of the Dec. 19 legislature meeting at 10 a.m. in Bath, there will be public hearings on the proposal. An announcement from the County said […]
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester
There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
Macedon police chief on leave as town board investigates ‘incident’
Chief Rivera was sworn in as the first Latino to hold the position of police chief in the Town of Macedon on March 20.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
12 people arrested in Monroe County drug sting connected to officer's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A suspected drug dealer whose alleged feud with a rival drug dealer is blamed for the death of a Rochester police officer is among 12 people charged following a long-term investigation from several law enforcement agencies at 17 locations across Monroe County. While searching locations in...
