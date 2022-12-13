ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike

Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

RTS names new CEO

RTS has announced its new CEO. And the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) got someone quite familiar with the operation to succeed Bill Carpenter, who is retiring. On Thursday, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners selected the current Deputy CEO, Miguel Velázquez to be the new CEO. He will begin...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster welcomes the Wreaths Across America truck

If you happened to see an 18-wheeler making its way along 250 this morning, escorted by two Webster police cars with lights flashing, you saw the Wreaths Across America truck! It was delivering our 650 wreaths, which will be placed on veterans’ graves at Webster Union Cemetery tomorrow afternoon.
WEBSTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Work on Rochester crime gun trace report continues

The first comprehensive crime gun trace report for Rochester is in the works. It could spell improvement for a city that has seen a dramatic rise in rates of firearm violence. “You have people saying, ‘We need to follow the data.’ But then when we talk about gun data, they say, ‘That’s not going to help stop the crime and violence in our community,’” City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot said at the latest Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition meeting. “Well, data actually has helped and will help Rochester like it helped cities (anti-gun violence organization) Brady has worked with in the past.”
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachel Finley!

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarten teacher Rachel Finley is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner! She works at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Greece. She was nominated by student Drequan Granderson and his family. “She cares for the kids as much with their social-emotional support as she does with their academics,” […]
GREECE, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester

There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

