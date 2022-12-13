ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
BISHOP, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kut.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

