Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Disabled little girl's holidays are looking up after CC fencer builds her a custom ramp
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Odem family that's been through trying times is finally getting some relief for its 6-year-old daughter Dakota Garcia thanks to the generosity of a local fencing company. Built Strong CC, a local fencing company, made a ramp -- free of charge -- for Dakota,...
Chief Robert Rocha honored by local nursing home
Fire Chief Robert Rocha gets a shoutout for saving lives in the nursing home community. The chief announced his retirement in November. He's been with the city for 11 years.
The Rise School of Corpus Christi bringing inclusivity to all children
The Rise School is a place where children with developmental delays can learn side by side with atypical kids or those who do not have delays. The school is a nonprofit that runs on donations.
Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Doctors share ways for residents to protect their heart health during the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between scheduling holiday travel, preparing the big dinner and seeing your in-laws, the stress of it all, can be dangerous. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks happen between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. 3NEWS spoke with Jim...
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments. CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Nationwide Report
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
hwy.co
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
Man found in middle of road with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police opened an investigation Wednesday morning after a man was found lying in the road at I37 and Buddy Lawrence Dr. with multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. and found...
kut.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
'Labor of Love': Rockport Center for the Arts is back after Hurricane Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport is celebrating its grand reopening of the Rockport Center for the Arts. Over $12 million has gone into the facility, that has been described by its Executive Director, Luis Purón, as a labor of love. “I think people are going to discover this...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you donate to the Share Your Christmas food drive, your donation doesn't go to just anybody. By donating, you directly help feed your neighbors in the Coastal Bend, with donations reaching all the way to smaller communities like Three Rivers. Linda Culpepper and Tammy...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 7