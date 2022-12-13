ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtaw.com

TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Retires

Texas A&M’s flagship campus will soon be looking to fill another leadership position. Dr. Anne Reber, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, is retiring at the end of the fall semester. Reber, who has been at the university for 28 years, spent the last 12 years as Dean of Students.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Foundation President Shares Challenges With The Faculty Senate

Addressing challenges at the Texas A&M foundation was among the questions asked of foundation president Tyson Voekel during the December 12, 2022 meeting the A&M faculty senate. The first of four challenges Voekel mentioned was what he described as “interesting economic times”. He said the foundation’s endowment has lost $250...
wtaw.com

Jamie Morrison Named Head Volleyball Coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –Three-time Olympic medal-winning coach Jamie Morrison has been hired as Texas A&M’s volleyball head coach, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced Friday. Morrison has built an impressive coaching resume over the past 23 years with experience at the collegiate, national and international levels. Morrison served...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s Research Park Being Rebranded

Texas A&M administrators tell the board of regents that a rebranding will be taking place on west campus. Chief operating officer Greg Hartman says the more than 200 acres and 12 buildings in the area of Raymond Stotzer and Harvey Mitchell will become part of A&M’s west campus. Speaking...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

City of College Station announces holiday schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD schools close for winter break

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
BRYAN, TX
247Sports

Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card: December 15, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities

107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County. Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Trash Talk At The Last College Station City Council Meeting

There was trash talking during last week’s College Station city council meeting. The first half of a more than hour long discussion about the city’s solid waste operations was a staff presentation. That was followed by 40 minutes of comments from public speakers and council members. Public speakers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

