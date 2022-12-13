Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Retires
Texas A&M’s flagship campus will soon be looking to fill another leadership position. Dr. Anne Reber, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, is retiring at the end of the fall semester. Reber, who has been at the university for 28 years, spent the last 12 years as Dean of Students.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Foundation President Shares Challenges With The Faculty Senate
Addressing challenges at the Texas A&M foundation was among the questions asked of foundation president Tyson Voekel during the December 12, 2022 meeting the A&M faculty senate. The first of four challenges Voekel mentioned was what he described as “interesting economic times”. He said the foundation’s endowment has lost $250...
wtaw.com
Jamie Morrison Named Head Volleyball Coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –Three-time Olympic medal-winning coach Jamie Morrison has been hired as Texas A&M’s volleyball head coach, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced Friday. Morrison has built an impressive coaching resume over the past 23 years with experience at the collegiate, national and international levels. Morrison served...
wtaw.com
Blinn College Fall Enrollment Up Over A Year Ago On The Bryan, RELLIS, & Brenham Campuses
December’s Blinn College trustees report included a fall enrollment report showing an increase over last year on the Bryan, RELLIS, and Brenham campuses. Vice chancellor Becky McBride’s report said the district wide increase was 477 students compared to last fall. That includes 476 more students on the Bryan...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M’s Research Park Being Rebranded
Texas A&M administrators tell the board of regents that a rebranding will be taking place on west campus. Chief operating officer Greg Hartman says the more than 200 acres and 12 buildings in the area of Raymond Stotzer and Harvey Mitchell will become part of A&M’s west campus. Speaking...
Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
5-Star Aggies CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Aggies' top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has committed to the LSU Tigers
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Texas A&M makes new transfer portal offers at wide receiver, safety Wednesday
Texas A&M's depth at wide receiver has taken a hit since the NCAA transfer portal opened. The Aggies return their top two wideouts in Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III, but there are not a lot of proven players after them. Because of that, A&M has wide receiver as a...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
wtaw.com
December Will Be The Last Month Of College Station’s Pandemic Emergency Declaration
2023 will bring to College Station, no pandemic emergency declaration. That is after a city council majority during its December 8 meeting voted to end the declaration this month. Four council members supported mayor John Nichols decision to end the declaration in December. Bob Yancy and Elizabeth Cunha voted no....
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: December 15, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities
107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Get More Support To Establish A Criminal Specialty Court For Veterans
Brazos County commissioners continue to hear public support to create a specialty court for veterans facing selected criminal charges. Speakers during Tuesday’s meeting included two former commanders of the Bryan American Legion post. Gerry Hince is now commander of the Texas American Legion and Tom Marty is state vice-commander.
Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County. Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.
wtaw.com
Trash Talk At The Last College Station City Council Meeting
There was trash talking during last week’s College Station city council meeting. The first half of a more than hour long discussion about the city’s solid waste operations was a staff presentation. That was followed by 40 minutes of comments from public speakers and council members. Public speakers...
Comments / 0