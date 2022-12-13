ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join us for an Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Joining host Julia is Alt-Pop sensation Oliver Tree for our latest Audacy Check In, letting us once again dive into the wild mind of the enigmatic songwriter and former pro-scooter rider amid his newest post- Cowboy Tears release.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree

When he's not getting thrown into the back of a cop car he was dancing on top of just minutes prior or finding love on the Internet, Oliver Tree has been enjoying the success of his latest creation -- his latest single "Miss You" -- a collaboration with fan-favorite German producer and DJ Robin Schulz . Just back from touring overseas in Europe, he was thrilled to see the track's release doing even better in that market. "It was a cool time to be there," he tells Julia. "In the U.K. it was in the top 3, so it was pretty epic to be there while that was happening."

Besides listening exclusively to Christmas music ( 'Tis the season ), Oliver says his plan right now is to just keep on pumping out more and more remixes of the single, rather than retire -- which, as fans all know, has been a possibility for quite some time. "I think we put out 8 [remixes] already, and by next year this time we're expected to have roughly 58-59 different remixes depending on clearance on one of 'em, we're still waiting," he says. "Literally, I'm gonna be dropping one or two of them every week."

Watching the waterworks in his official video for "Miss You," Julia wondered if Oliver has ever been trained to cry on-demand. Although he does admit learning how while shooting his video for "Swing & A Miss," it's not something he's comfortable even talking on camera about. In the same respect, you won't find him being one of those celebrities who cry in a selfie -- or "pulling a Diplo," as it's now, apparently, colloquially known.

Besides some possible words with Diplo after this interview, Oliver is looking to the new year and even more celebrity beefs -- aiming for some "big fish," he says. "Maybe Drake , there could be something there... I already have pretty heavy beef with Logan Paul but I would like to have more beef with his brother, Jake Paul . I know it sounds like a bit much, but I know for a fact I could take both of them at the same time." As far as Diplo, Oliver only wishes him the absolute worst for the new year: "Not to get too dark or morbid but a heart attack. Something really bad."

WATCH NOW: Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree

Audacy host Bru jumped into the conversation at this point, wondering why Oliver has been dodging him since they last spoke , and he had to track him down in someone else's interview. "Not dodging you, you know where to find me," Oliver tells him. "There's a reason why we didn't do an interview, because I didn't want to have to clown your a** publicly, again dude." Finally, it was all against Bru it seems when Julia asked who the "biggest lil b***h" was between Bru, Diplo, and Logan Paul -- Oliver was certain Bru was at the very top of the list.

Don't miss our full Audacy Check In with Oliver Tree above to hear more from Oliver's odd world -- and stay tuned for even more conversations with your favorite artists on Audacy.com/Live .

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , 90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

Related
Audacy

Join us for Audacy LIVE with AJR

Joining hosts Bennet & Raven at 96.5 TDY for a special Audacy LIVE performance today is Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met of AJR following the brothers’ recently-completed U.S. and European OK Orchestra Tour, and amid a highly anticipated new music release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Rapper Iggy Azalea Sells Catalog for Millions: “I Don’t Have to Work Another Day”

Rapper Iggy Azalea says she’s sold a portion of her music catalog for “eight figures,” adding, “I don’t have to work another day in my life.”. According to Billboard, a “source close to the deal” said that the artist sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capitol Group and it included all of Azalea’s shares in her current catalog. In addition, a “trigger” for future money on masters was also part of the deal. The Billboard piece said it was for “eight-figure[s].” But the exact total has not yet been reported.
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'

Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans

The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

Lil Uzi Vert Gives City Girls' JT Rolls-Royce Truck For 30th Bday

They say love doesn't cost a thing, but Lil Uzi Vert still gives luxurious gifts. Over the weekend, the Philly rapper surprised City Girls' JT with a black x black Rolls-Royce Cullinan during her 30th birthday bash. This comes after a brief lovers' quarrel, and now the couple of three...
Vibe

Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More

Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Complex

Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’

Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
ALABAMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Hit With Lawsuit Over “The Box”: Report

Greg Perry is seeking damages after claiming that Ricch’s “The Box” sounds similar to his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds).”. Roddy Ricch is facing a lawsuit for his 2019 hit “The Box.” His label, Atlantic Records, and producer 30 Roc are also named in the legal documents. Per TMZ, singer Greg Perry filed the suit. In it, he claimed that the Compton native used “key elements” from his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)” without asking his permission.
Complex

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
XXL Mag

Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak

Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
ARIZONA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live

Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert Reacts to “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond After Track Is Certified 11x Platinum

Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3” has been certified 11 times multi-platinum after garnering over 11 million copies in streaming equivalent sales. The track has been named Uzi’s first RIAA diamond certified track, which is an especially big achievement considering the song first premiered on their SoundCloud before getting an official release a month later. In a post shared on Instagram, Uzi celebrated the achievement. “One day, yeah, I’ma go diamond,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing the TM88-produced song’s latest certification.
NEW JERSEY STATE
XXL Mag

Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest

Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
