Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Matthew Kristopher Wesner, 25, Imperial
Matthew Kristopher Wesner, 25, of Imperial died Nov. 24, 2022. Mr. Wesner was a 2016 graduate of Seckman High School. He enjoyed online gaming and was known for his brilliant blue eyes, his distinctive laugh and his capacity to enjoy the company of everyone he met. Born June 15, 1997, in St. Louis, he was the son of Christopher and Julie Wesner of Imperial.
myleaderpaper.com
John W. DeGuire, 80, Barnhart
John W. DeGuire, 80, of Barnhart died Dec. 14, 2022. Mr. DeGuire was retired from General Motors. He enjoyed gardening and bowling. Born in Fredericktown, he was the son of the late Everette J. and Beulah E. (Tripp) DeGuire. He is survived by his wife: Mary DeGuire; two children: Steven...
myleaderpaper.com
James L. Dement, 91, Festus
James L. Dement, 91, of Festus died Dec. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Dement was a machine designer. Born Oct. 12, 1930, in Centerville, he was the son of the late Sally (McMurray) and Arther Elmer Dement. He was preceded in death by his wife: Pauline Ruth Dement. He...
myleaderpaper.com
Gerald Lynn “Jerry” Hurtgen, 70, Hillsboro
Gerald Lynn “Jerry” Hurtgen, 70, of Hillsboro died Dec. 10, 222. MR. Hurtgen was a retired grocer for Queens Markets. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hillsboro, where he was active with the ministries and served as a deacon. Born Feb. 16, 1952, in Hillsboro, he was the son of the late Herbert and Edna Hurtgen.
myleaderpaper.com
William L. “Bill” Gross, 89, formerly of Arnold
William L. “Bill” Gross, 89, formerly of Arnold, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Bridgeton. Mr. Gross retired from Dohrn Transfer as a dock worker and went on to start his own exterminating business, Gross for Pest Control. He loved to educate everyone about bugs and how to prevent them. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army and loved to tell stories about his years in the military. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Arnold whose mission in life was to preach the gospel. He frequently carried a small, hand-rolled paper containing the Bible verse John 3:16 which he handed out to people. In recent months, he could be found at the Bridgeton Recreation Center walking with his big walker and greeting everyone who walked in the door.
myleaderpaper.com
Eight agencies receive $100,000 or more from Jefferson Foundation
More than 80 area agencies received early Christmas presents this year. The Jefferson Foundation doled out 90 grants to 83 agencies for a total of $3,141,017.26 in its latest round of grant-giving, said Missy Endres, Jefferson Foundation executive vice president. The foundation has been awarding grants in two rounds each...
myleaderpaper.com
Races take shape: Two mayors will be challenged in April election
After the first few days for candidates to file for the April 4 election, several races already had shaped up. In both Herculaneum and Hillsboro, there will be races for mayor, with Ryan Wright challenging William C. Haggard in Herculaneum and Douglas G. Browning challenging Buddy Russell in Hillsboro. There...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold’s Christmas Market attracts thousands
The Arnold Farmers Market held its second annual Christmas Market Dec. 10, helping about 3,000 customers get some holiday shopping finished, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent and market manager. She said 55 vendors were selling items at the market located near the entrance of Arnold City Park.
myleaderpaper.com
Food Outreach, Mercy team up to help diabetes patients
Jefferson County residents struggling with nutrition insecurity issues and uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes may be eligible for a new program to help ease their burden. Food Outreach of St. Louis and the Mercy hospital system have established a pilot program to provide medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to qualified diabetic patients.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs home burglarized, damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
myleaderpaper.com
Reader submissions sought for Wedding Fair special section
Jefferson County and Eureka Leader readers are invited to share their favorite wedding-related photos for the “Share the Love” contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21
A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
myleaderpaper.com
Organization needs support to provide service animals to veterans
Dogs That Help, a veterans’ service organization based in High Ridge, is in danger of closing up and is asking the public for help so it can continue its mission. The nonprofit organization is run entirely by volunteers and provides service dogs to veterans and first responders in need. Lately, as the health of its founder, Luke Reinhold, has begun to deteriorate, the future of the group has become unclear and it is seeking donations to keep going.
myleaderpaper.com
Used air conditioner stolen from Eureka shopping plaza
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an air-conditioning unit from The Shoppes at Hilltop shopping plaza, 405 Meramec Blvd. The used gray Lennox 4-ton air conditioner was valued at about $5,000, police reported. It was stolen between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 while it was sitting in a grassy...
myleaderpaper.com
Health department reports COVID, flu deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and two flu-related deaths. The COVID-19 deaths reported this week were a man in his 70s and a man in this 80s. The flu-related deaths reported this week were two women in their 60s. That brings the county’s total number...
Comments / 0