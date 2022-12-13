William L. “Bill” Gross, 89, formerly of Arnold, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Bridgeton. Mr. Gross retired from Dohrn Transfer as a dock worker and went on to start his own exterminating business, Gross for Pest Control. He loved to educate everyone about bugs and how to prevent them. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army and loved to tell stories about his years in the military. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Arnold whose mission in life was to preach the gospel. He frequently carried a small, hand-rolled paper containing the Bible verse John 3:16 which he handed out to people. In recent months, he could be found at the Bridgeton Recreation Center walking with his big walker and greeting everyone who walked in the door.

BRIDGETON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO