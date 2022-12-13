Householders are being urged to plug gaps in doors and windows as a way of easing the sting of sky-high energy bills this winter.People are also advised to tweak their boiler temperatures and switch devices off at the wall, as part of a new multimillion pound public information campaign featuring tips on “simple, low or no-cost actions” to bring about “big savings”.The Government launched the It All Adds Up initiative on Saturday, to raise awareness of “straightforward” measures people can take to cut their bills over the colder months.These include reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C and turning...

57 MINUTES AGO