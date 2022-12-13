ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

cortlandvoice.com

County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’

A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief

On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on drug possession in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested in Bath after police say they located drugs in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop. Police say that 32-year-old Richard C. Gildersleeve was arrested Wednesday after police conducted a traffic stop with him in the Super 8 parking lot in Bath. Gildersleeve is being […]
BATH, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County

A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff: Cortland County Under Travel Advisory

The Cortland County Sheriff Office has issued a Travel Advisory until further notice for Cortland County. During a travel advisory, traffic is not restricted, but means that there are hazardous conditions and no unnecessary travel should take place. The Sheriff’s Office says if you must travel, use caution and make...
WKTV

Rome police searching for suspects in 2 separate shots-fired incidents

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for suspects in two separate shots-fired incidents from last week. On Sunday, Dec. 4, shots were reportedly fired on the 300 block of Louisa Street around 1:40 a.m. Police say a Black male was walking alone and fired one shot into the ground on the sidewalk. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica

UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man killed in head-on car crash

Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY

