Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
wxhc.com
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Elmira man arrested on drug possession in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested in Bath after police say they located drugs in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop. Police say that 32-year-old Richard C. Gildersleeve was arrested Wednesday after police conducted a traffic stop with him in the Super 8 parking lot in Bath. Gildersleeve is being […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
Man charged with Attempted Murder following Cortland shooting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Main Street, Cortland on Friday afternoon, December 16, according to the Cortland Police Department. Police say that 37-year-old Tyshawn Pittman was found hiding inside an apartment in the vicinity of the 100 block […]
Cortland woman charged with welfare fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Tanesha Bennett, 38 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.
Man arrested following altercation at Unadilla business
On December 14th, New York State Police responded to reports of a physical altercation at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the Village of Unadilla.
cortlandvoice.com
Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
wxhc.com
Sheriff: Cortland County Under Travel Advisory
The Cortland County Sheriff Office has issued a Travel Advisory until further notice for Cortland County. During a travel advisory, traffic is not restricted, but means that there are hazardous conditions and no unnecessary travel should take place. The Sheriff’s Office says if you must travel, use caution and make...
Oneida County adds green lights on plows to enhance safety
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the snow falls, plow drivers have one of the most important and challenging jobs. “The challenges for our operators would be driving in very poor conditions,” said Mark Laramie, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Oneida County Department of Public Works. “When we choose to stay home, itis their […]
State police search for Elbridge woman reported missing for 3 days
Elbridge, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing Elbridge woman who was last seen leaving her home Monday. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, according to a news release from State Police. Mills is 5...
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
WKTV
Rome police searching for suspects in 2 separate shots-fired incidents
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for suspects in two separate shots-fired incidents from last week. On Sunday, Dec. 4, shots were reportedly fired on the 300 block of Louisa Street around 1:40 a.m. Police say a Black male was walking alone and fired one shot into the ground on the sidewalk. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica
UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Utica man killed in head-on car crash
Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
WKTV
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
Comments / 3