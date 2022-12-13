Read full article on original website
Related
Maple Leafs Targeting Blues Captain: Big Price, but Worth It
It seems as if the rumour mill keeps getting more interesting by the hour with the NHL Trade Deadline coming in March and it’s not even Christmas yet. With that in mind, there’s always chatter going on with some of the top names. Recently, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun...
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Samsonov & Hollowell
What a month the Toronto Maple Leafs have had. On Nov. 11, they lost in regulation to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, since that game, the team has gone on a consecutive point-gaining streak for the ages. In fact, it’s been the longest streak for any Maple Leafs’ team since the 2003-04 season – 19 years ago.
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Shootout Loss vs Bruins – 12/13/22
The New York Islanders had a bittersweet start to their five-game road trip. They lost 4-3 to the Boston Bruins, the best team in the Eastern Conference, but managed to earn a point by forcing the game into overtime and ultimately losing in the shootout. The Islanders were looking to win the first game of their road trip but considering they were outplayed, will take the point from the recent shootout loss.
Flyers News & Rumors: York, DeAngelo, Tortorella Sits Hayes
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to slide down the slippery slope of the NHL standings with a brutal lack of offense and an inability to match the skill of their opponents. They began their four-game road trip with overtime losses against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 9 and the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 11. They followed it up with a 3-2 regulation loss against the Colorado Avalanche, but they fought hard to earn one victory to close out the trip against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 15. They own a better point percentage than just five NHL teams.
4 Takeaways From Kings’ Up & Down December Road Trip
The Los Angeles Kings are five games into a six-game road trip, with a 2-2-1 record in those games, but that definitely doesn’t tell the whole story. They’ve been all over the map, having good, bad, and ugly moments. There are some things we’ve seen over these five games that could have a lasting impact on how the rest of the season plays out. Here’s a look at four main takeaways.
NHL Rumors: Senators, Coyotes, Avalanche, Bruins, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Alex Formenton — who was not signed by the Ottawa Senators in time to be eligible for the NHL season — has signed in Switzerland. Meanwhile, could the Arizona Coyotes contemplate trading goaltender Karel Vejmelka?. The Colorado Avalanche might be the favorite...
Ducks’ Disastrous First 30 Games: By the Numbers
The Anaheim Ducks hit the 30-game mark of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 13 with a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a 7-20-3 record, the Ducks are firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks but with three more games played.
5 Most Disappointing Teams So Far in 2022-23
Nearly 30 games into the 2022-23 season, we now have a pretty good idea of which teams are the top of the crop and those that are bottom feeders that will be in the hunt for Connor Bedard. That said, most teams are in a log jam in the middle, failing to separate themselves from the bunch.
3 Potential Vancouver Canucks Trading Partners for Bo Horvat
As the 2022-23 season continues, it appears more and more likely that the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat will end up parting ways. While neither party has completely ruled out the possibility of a contract extension, Elliotte Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts blog that things haven’t been trending well, and shortly thereafter, Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali said that the 27-year-old recently rejected a contract offer from management.
2022-23 Calder Trophy Tracker
It’s time for the first edition of The Hockey Writers 2022-23 Calder Trophy Tracker! As we approach the Christmas break and the end of 2022, there have again been a number of impressive rookies who have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Last season it was Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Trevor Zegras dominating the headlines. Now it’s Matty Beniers, Logan Thompson, and Mattias Maccelli’s turn to do the same.
A Blues Sit-Down with The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy
The St. Louis Blues organization is in a state of limbo and intrigue when it comes to the overall direction of the club. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), I had the pleasure of having a conversation with Ryan Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief of The Hockey News to discuss the Blues’ season, and the future outlook of the franchise.
3 Keys to a Rangers’ Win Over the Maple Leafs
The New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden (MSG) Thursday, Dec. 15. The Rangers are unbeaten in four straight, coming off of an overtime win on Dec. 12 over a surprising New Jersey Devils team and a shootout win over defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 9.
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Gourde, Robertson, Goaltending & More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.
3 Red Wings with Surprisingly Strong Starts to the 2022-23 Season
After discussing players that are off to disappointing starts last week, it’s only fair that now we look at the other side of the coin, right?. Considering where the Detroit Red Wings are in the NHL standings, it’s safe to say that they are a team that has its share of players that are performing above expectations to this point. It’s one thing when a team’s best players are performing well, but the best teams in the league have key contributors up and down their lineup, cementing the kind of depth that lesser teams simply can’t compete with. To this point in the season, the Red Wings have some players that have surprised everyone and allowed Detroit to ice that level of depth.
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
Devils News & Rumors: Prospects, Blackwood & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every week this season. Since our last edition, the team has struggled, dropping four straight games against the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Philadelphia Flyers. Defenseman Ryan Graves spoke to the...
NHL Rumors; Kings, Ducks, Oilers, Jets, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings had a couple of scouts checking out two teams. Meanwhile, are the Anaheim Ducks the team that is looking most closely at Jesse Puljujarvi? It sounds like the Ducks and Oilers have already had conversations. Could Jonathan Toews finish his...
Canucks Draft Misses Since 2015
The Vancouver Canucks have struggled to draft and develop players for a large part of the past seven years. Yes, they have found some key players like Thatcher Demko and Nils Höglander in the second round or later, but that is pretty much it. While there have been misses in the first round, such as Olli Juolevi and Jake Virtanen, a lot of Vancouver’s current problems can be attributed to their drafting beyond their first-rounders.
