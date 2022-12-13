ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 41

tim
3d ago

what happened to Joe Biden saying he didn't control gas prices he didn't control inflation he didn't control the economy but yet he celebrates and brags that he got it to come down so how do you not control something and get it to come down only a Democrat wouldn't understand this

Reply
39
Scot Tomkinson
3d ago

Life has gotten 15 to 18% more expensive and he's celebrating a 0.1% coming in under the projected, but it's so sad you have to laugh to keep from crying, This costing an extra 800 to $1,000 a month just to live is no laughing matter as we give away 30 billion here 30 billion there everyone 30 billion You get 30 billion, it's disgusting

Reply(1)
22
Jack
3d ago

So, if I'm reading the article correctly, prices rose again this past month. It was a small increase, but still an increase. That means it got worse. And Joe calls that good. LOL.

Reply(1)
19
Related
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims

The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...

Comments / 0

Community Policy