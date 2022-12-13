ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester International Jazz Festival 2023 schedule to include headliner Bonnie Raitt

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
Ten-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bonnie Raitt will headline the 20th annual CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, organizers have announced.

Her show is at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St.

Tickets to the performance — part of her Just Like That… Tour 2023 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at rochesterjazz.com or by calling (585) 454-2060.

Prices range from $85 to $140, plus a $7 service charge.

The festival runs from Friday, June 23, through Saturday, July 1, in downtown Rochester.

Last week, organizers revealed the 2023 event’s first headliner, jazz guitarist Pat Metheny. He’ll play Kodak Hall at 8 p.m. June 23.

Tickets ($43 to $83, plus a $7 service charge) are on sale at rochesterjazz.com.

Nine-day Club Passes ($244, plus a $6 service charge, through Dec. 31), which are sharable and transferable, also are available at rochesterjazz.com.

Raitt last took the Kodak Hall stage for a sold-out concert on May 27, 2012.

Named by “Rolling Stone” as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time and one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, she is the daughter of celebrated Broadway singer John Raitt and pianist/singer Marge Goddard.

Raitt released her self-titled debut album in 1971. Her hits include “Nick of Time,” “Thing Called Love,” “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

