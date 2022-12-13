How you can help make the Christmas season brighter

It is less than two weeks until Christmas and the folks at the Gastonia/Lincoln Salvation Army can hardly believe it.

“We are all hard at work here at the Salvation Army as we try to make Christmas brighter for some of the children in our community, but we definitely cannot do it without your help," said Maj. Amber Phelps of the Gastonia/Lincoln Salvation Army.

“During the month of December, we have many opportunities for volunteering and giving. Here at the Salvation Army of Gaston and Lincoln counties, I am confident we can find an opportunity for giving that works for just about anyone,” said Phelps.

Each year, the residents of Gaston and Lincoln counties pull together to help those who are less fortunate. The Empty Stocking Fund that The Gaston Gazette organizes annually is a great way to make a difference in many of those lives. Another way is by “adopting” an Angel that can be found on Angel Trees distributed in the local community. A third way is to volunteer to “ring the bell” at a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Angel trees

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is sponsored by The Salvation Army to help provide toys and gifts for children in need in our community. This year, the Salvation Army has committed to helping more than 700 children with Christmas gifts and toys along with 80 senior Angels.

“We could certainly use everyone’s help in providing for those in need in our area. Our donation base is made up largely of individuals giving what they can, and every donation helps,” said Lisa Lane, Salvation Army advisory board member.

For many years, Bradley Chiropractic has placed an Angel Tree in its lobby for the Salvation Army. Before the tree ever goes up patients start to ask, “When is the tree coming?”

Dr. T.L. Bradley, who started Bradley Chiropractic and has also served on the Gaston and Lincoln Salvation Army Advisory board, is responsible for initially placing the Angel Tree at the office. Dr. Bettina Royston has since taken over the practice. Carrying the torch along with her daughter, Monica, she continues to help each year with the Angel Tree.

“Each year some patients take Angels from our tree, while others simply offer donations,” Royston said. “My daughter Monica and I will take any Angels left on the tree each year and go shopping. It has become a family tradition that we both very much look forward to.” Taking the donated money along with their own, the two will go on a family Christmas shopping trip to purchase gifts for what is known as “Forgotten Angels.”

How to fill angel wishes

There are a few ways that you can be a part of the Angel Tree program’s success.

First, you could consider adopting an Angel. If you would like to adopt an Angel and provide toys, clothes, or gifts for that child, the Salvation Army encourages you to look for an Angel Tree. Trees can be found around town at Eastridge Mall, many of the Walmart stores, Hickory Tavern, Champion Plumbing and many other locations. You can also adopt an Angel online from www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/gastonia.

If adopting an Angel in person or online, please ensure the gifts are new and unwrapped. Gifts are to be delivered before Dec. 14, 2022, to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree warehouse located at 1506 Union Road in Gastonia.

Another option would be to go to our Walmart Spark Registry at: https://www.walmart.com/registry/RR/e36ea3e5-11eb-4228-ba3c-398076c60a53. Here, participants may select a gift or two that we would use for any Forgotten Angels or emergency cases. These gifts can be purchased online and delivered directly to the Angel Tree Warehouse.

Salvation Army Red Kettle

The famous Red Kettle along with the sound of the ringing bell are iconic to the Salvation Army. If you would like to volunteer to ring the bell for a few hours or would like to gather a group of friends or a club to ring bells, this year the Salvation Army has established a website where you or your team can sign up. Please visit Register to Ring (https://www.registertoring.com) if interested. Bell ringing is a fun and easy way to get into the holiday spirit.

Another way to help is to become your own Virtual Red Kettle. The Salvation Army has made it simple way for everyone to do some serious fundraising. By going to the website: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/gaston-and-lincoln-counties-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c448802 and selecting become a fundraiser, you can start your own Virtual Red Kettle. Choose to start a team or you can start an individual kettle.

“We've had great success with the Virtual Red Kettle. In fact, one year our advisory board alone raised over $20,000 via Virtual Red Kettle” said Phelps. “They made it a competition to see who could raise the most money in their kettle. The winner got all the bragging rights.”

Empty Stocking Fund

The Gaston Gazette has partnered with The Salvation Army for decades to promote the Empty Stocking Fund.

All the money that people contribute is used by the Salvation Army to buy food, clothing, toys and gift cards for families. Throughout this month, The Gazette will publish the names of donors and list their contributions online and in print.

Due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Gazette will no longer serve as a drop-off point for contributions.

Donations are to be made by check to The Salvation Army with the memo line noted as “Empty Stocking Fund.” Mail contributions should be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1094, Gastonia, N.C., 28053.

The Gazette will provide regular updates on the campaign as it progresses. The goal is $100,000 and the final total will be announced on Christmas Eve.

· $50 from Daniel Aleman

· $100 In memory of Bernice and N.L. Snuggs, Jr. from Porter and Libby Snuggs McAteer

· $1,000 In honor & memory of my parents from Sandy Schultz

· $100 In loving memory of my husband, Don Dixon, by Sarah Dixon, children, and grandchildren

· $50 from Charlie Killian

· $1,000 In memory of our beloved daughter, Allison Rankin Clark, from her parents, Ted and Mona Rankin

· $100 In memory of John Houser and in honor of Jim Stewart for their appreciation of the Salvation Army by Connie Houser

· $100 In loving memory of Joan Webb from Lynn Hancock

· $50 In memory of Barry McCoig by Nell Baker Bath

· $2,000 by James and Pula Weant

$4,550.00 of $100,000 goal is the total of the Empty Stocking Fund to date.