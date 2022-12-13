Read full article on original website
Related
Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football
The late bloomer from Southern California becomes the first offensive lineman in his class to commit to the Bruins.
North Central wraps up perfect season with 2nd Division III title
North Central beat Mount Union on Friday night to win the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl and claim the NCAA Division III championship, finishing off a perfect season for rookie coach Brad Spencer.
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak
Comments / 0