7 things you should know about Purdue football coach Ryan Walters

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Purdue football has had a smooth-running offense for a while. Now the Boilermakers want to build their defense.

New coach Ryan Walters has been the Illinois defensive coordinator for two seasons, and he has built quite a unit in a short period. The Illini are 8-4 and are set to play Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Here's what you should know about Purdue's new coach.

Illinois Football defense in 2022

Here are the Illini's national ranks in key defensive areas:

Scoring : 2nd (allowing 13.4 points per game)

Total defense : 3rd (277.4 yards)

Yards per play : 3rd (4.3)

Third-down conversions : 7th (29.49%)

Opponents' pass completions : 1st (50.1%)

Opponents' interceptions : 1st (Illinois picks off 5.67% of opposing passes)

Turnover margin : 2nd (+1.2 per game)

Takeaways : 1st (2.5 per game)

Illinois Football star defenders in 2022

The Illini boasted Bednarik Award semifinalists in cornerback Devon Witherspoon (3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss) and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (13 tackles for loss).

Ryan Walters was up for the Broyles Award in 2021

Ryan Walters was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2021, given to the nation's top assistant coach. He signed a three-year contract extension on Nov. 14, 2021.

Illinois Football defense in 2021

Illinois, which went 2-6 in 2020, improved to 5-7 the next season, largely because of its defense.

The Illinois beat then-No. 7 Penn State in an infamous 9-overtime game, and then-No. 20 Minnesota.

From 2020, Illinois’ scoring defense improved to 31st from 97th nationally, its third-down defense went to 31st from 89th, and its total defense vaulted to 52nd from 114th.

Illinois had the Big Ten's worst defense in 2020, but it improved nine or more places in scoring defense (4th from 14th), touchdowns allowed (tied for 3rd from 14th), yards allowed per game (5th from 14th), and passing yards allowed per game (1st from 10th).

Illinois defensive players who made an impact in 2021

Six Illini defenders earned All-Big Ten honors in 2021, most notably safety Kerby Joseph, who was Illinois’ first All-Big Ten first-team defensive back since 1989. Joseph tied for the national lead in interceptions with five and ranked third in the nation in fumble recoveries with three. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Also, safety Sydney Brown, linebacker Owen Carney Jr., Newton, defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr., and Witherspoon were All-Big Ten honorable mention selections.

Ryan Walters also was Missouri defensive coordinator

He became Missouri's defensive coordinator late in the 2017 season. The Tigers' defense ranked in the top 20 in the nation in several categories by 2019. He had joined the staff as a secondary coach in 2015.

Ryan Walters played for Colorado

Walters was a safety at Colorado from 2004-08, and was voted team MVP in 2008 after compiling 87 tackles, 7 passes defended, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions. He began his coaching journey as a Buffaloes student assistant in 2009. He also had coaching stints at Oklahoma, North Texas and Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 7 things you should know about Purdue football coach Ryan Walters

