'The Pistons Pulse': Troy Weaver's rebuild lining up for a needed leap in 2023-24 season
• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)
• Producer: Wes Davenport
• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford
• Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com
On this episode: Bryce and Omari take a quick look at the Pistons' 124-117 loss to the Lakers, then go deep to answer questions from our listener mailbag, leading off with trade talk and the trajectory of the rebuild entering a vital summer for general manager Troy Weaver. ... Note: This episode was recorded before the news of Cade Cunningham's season-ending surgery.
MORE PISTONS MAILBAG:What does Killian Hayes' breakout mean for the future? What to do if Pistons get No. 2 pick?
Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.
Comments / 0