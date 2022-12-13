ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': Troy Weaver's rebuild lining up for a needed leap in 2023-24 season

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: Bryce and Omari take a quick look at the Pistons' 124-117 loss to the Lakers, then go deep to answer questions from our listener mailbag, leading off with trade talk and the trajectory of the rebuild entering a vital summer for general manager Troy Weaver. ... Note: This episode was recorded before the news of Cade Cunningham's season-ending surgery.

MORE PISTONS MAILBAG:What does Killian Hayes' breakout mean for the future? What to do if Pistons get No. 2 pick?

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Debating whether this Detroit Lions team can win a playoff game

• Host: Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: With Shawn off this week, it's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Jeff. 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger joins Carlos to talk about last week's Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming College Football Playoff matchup New Year's Eve against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Poor second half costs Detroit Pistons at home against Kings, 122-113

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season. On Friday, they showed the Detroit Pistons why they've emerged as a playoff favorite. A poor second half proved costly for the Pistons, who lost at Little Caesars Arena, 122-113. Detroit carried an eight-point lead into halftime but was outscored 67-50 in the final two quarters, as Sacramento punished them repeatedly in transition. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 22 points, Jalen Duren scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Saddiq Bey added 14 points off the bench.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham undergoes surgery for left tibial stress fracture

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham underwent surgery Friday to "stabilize and promote complete healing" of a left tibial stress fracture, according to the team. The surgery was expected, as league sources told the Free Press that Cunningham would undergo the procedure this week. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick was initially shut down for five games after Nov. 9 for what the team characterized as "shin soreness," but there was suspicion a stress fracture was the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp compares fake punts to betting on horses

Here's a ticket you can take to the window and cash: The Detroit Lions are pretty good at fake punts. Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp drew an interesting analogy Thursday, comparing his team's penchant for fake punts to his old high school football coach's proclivity for gambling on horses, something he said his ex-coach "was a savant at doing."
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy