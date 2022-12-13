Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR LATER DATE
The Crookston Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Saturday, December 17, has been postponed due to weather. It will be rescheduled. Interested parties can contact John Loegering at jloegeri@umn.edu or 218-280-8014.
CROOKSTON DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 8:00 TONIGHT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING
The City of Crookston is declaring a snow emergency which will take effect tonight, December 15, at 8:00 p.m. The emergency shall remain in effect until Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on city streets. Parking restrictions exclude the downtown district....
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrest. Tavia Howe, 44, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Darin Wayne Thornton, 56, of Twin Valley, for 4th-Degree DUI. Derek Jon Brekken, 34, of Crookston, for Assault in the 5th...
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
ALTOZ ZERO-TURN MOWER IS THE FIRST OFF THE PRODUCTION LINE IN NEW RED LAKE FALLS FACILITY
Altoz held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower coming off the production line at their newly expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX-tracked zero-turn mower was the first to roll off the production line. As production ramps up, the company will increase hiring efforts at the Red Lake Falls facility.
TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD RENEWS SEVERAL CONTRACTS FOR 2023
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the board began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of November. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported the jail had 150 inmates, with 47 in for per diems. Their DOC work release numbers had six inmates, and U.S. Marshall’s inmates were at 15. They had 154 inmates for their average daily population for the month, with many still being there for awaiting trials, 36 for controlled substance use, and eight for drug possession. They were just under eight for DOC numbers and just shy of 13 inmates for their average daily population for U.S. Marshalls. The Probation Department had 81 new cases, with 58 being felonies.
Storm impacts travel across ND
The latest blast of winter dumped 8.2 inches of snow over Grand Forks through 6:00 a.m. this morning. The snow combined with freezing drizzle on Monday prompted the closing of schools and government offices. Both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks school officials cancelled classes. Other districts in the region closed or switched to virtual learning. The University of North Dakota and NCTC shut their respective campuses down for the day. Grand Forks County told employees to stay home. The snow system forced the closure of I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson overnight. The stretch was reopened this morning (9:00 a.m.). Travel Alerts remain in place. More snow is in the forecast through the end of the week.
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS BAGLEY – VIDEO STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team hosts the Bagley Flyers in the warm confines of the Crookston High School gymnasium. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and the RiverView Health pre-game show at 7:15 p.m. Crookston is 1-3 on the year, while Bagley is 0-4 on the year. 1st. 2nd.
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TRUCK FIRE INSIDE BUILDING
At approximately 7:07 a.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1029 8th Ave NE for a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, crews found a paper shredding truck fully involved in fire on the street. The truck had initially started on fire inside the building, but workers removed the truck from the building and attempted to empty the shredded paper from the box.
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler – Obit
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler, 87 of Olivia, Minnesota died peacefully on November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Ada Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
GRAND FORKS POLICE LOCATE SUSPECT AFTER SEARCH ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment located at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County, North Dakota. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.
Fire destroys truck in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A truck loaded with shredded paper has been destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to a call at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. for a truck on fire on a street. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Man who hit neighbors house while shooting at squirrels makes 1st court appearance
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – An East Grand Forks man accused of firing a bullet through a neighboring child’s bedroom window while shooting at a squirrel made his first court appearance Thursday. Michael Powers, 76, was in Polk County District Court on two weapons-related charges. One felony and...
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
