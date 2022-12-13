Interactive online learning available for older NYers

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Free online classes are available to any older adult in New York through the State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA)—a simple way to connect with others right from home throughout the holiday season and winter.

NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with GetSetUp to offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness, help individuals effectively use digital technology, and find other learning opportunities. To take a class, visit the New York partnership page online .

According to one analysis, up to 43% of people 60 and older reported feeling lonely. This sense of isolation often gets worse during the winter, when weather conditions make it harder for people to interact in person. Through GetSetUp, New Yorkers can access thousands of classes taught by older adults to their peers. Classes are available at the click of a button, around the clock.

GetSetUp also helps active older adults become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills, and supplement their income. Special “New Year, New Me” programming is running into the new year to help people accomplish their new year’s goals in one or all three learning tracks on Health and Wellness, Money and Business, and Growth and Development. Classes are also available in multiple languages, including Mandarin, Hindi, and Spanish.

GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone to assist learners with technology. It also includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes. New York’s older adults can easily connect with a safe community of over 4.6 million peers globally.

“We know that the holidays and winter season can be a festive time for many people but also a time where others feel particularly alone,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp. “We want to remind people that there are empowering learning and socialization opportunities on GetSetUp. We offer opportunities around the clock to learn and socialize with just a click of a button. We look forward to seeing more New Yorkers in our upcoming sessions.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.