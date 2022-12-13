Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low. Sub-$3 could be next
The plunge in gasoline prices hit another milestone on Friday, with the national average sinking to the lowest level since September 2021. The sharp decline in pump prices is encouraging news for consumers after a year of high prices for groceries, rent and other essentials. A gallon of regular gas...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retail sales have dropped significantly
Black Friday may have been back in fashion this year, but the strong turnout at the start of the holiday shopping season last month wasn't enough to counter a broader consumer pullback in spending. US retail sales fell sharply at the start of the holiday shopping season, dropping by 0.6%...
Three relief payments from $125 to $300 delayed but now going out to millions of Americans – see if yours is on the list
MILLIONS of dollars in "relief payments" were sent to Americans throughout the year, but some are still waiting on the money. Inflation barreled through the country, pushing prices for everyday items out of reach for many. Several states took it upon themselves to help out residents through relief payments. Delivery...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A lettuce production problem cost Olive Garden owner millions
High lettuce costs are coming for Olive Garden's never-ending salad. Darden Restaurants, which owns the casual dining chain in addition to Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and other restaurant chains, said that a spike in wholesale lettuce prices led to a big hit in the quarter ending November 27. "It...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's economy plunged before major Covid policy shift. A rebound may be months away
The end of pandemic restrictions in China will eventually usher in a strong economic rebound as the country learns to live with the Covid virus, according to economists, even as a slew of data showed business activity plummeting in November. Retail sales declined 5.9% last month from a year ago,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31% in the week ending December 15, down from 6.33% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.12%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most...
California Stimulus: If You Lost or Threw Out Your Middle Class Tax Refund, You Can Have It Replaced
According to the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) site, the state has already issued $7,508,156,450 billion in Middle Class Tax Refunds (MCTR) -- 6,956,431 payments via direct deposit and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jobless claims fall to lowest level since September
The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 211,000 for the week ended December 10, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. That's a drop of 20,000 from the previous week's total, which was upwardly revised to 231,000; and the lowest level since September. Economists...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Warren Buffett is beating the market this year
Investors around the world have been trying to adjust their portfolios to contend with big interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and other central banks this year. But Warren Buffett has no reason to be worried. It looks like the Oracle of Omaha...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk sells another 22 million Tesla shares for $3.6 billion
Elon Musk just sold another 22 million shares of Tesla, raising $3.6 billion. Musk sold the shares on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The sales were disclosed in an SEC filing late Wednesday. Musk did not disclose the reason for the sales in the filing.They're his first sales of...
Comments / 0