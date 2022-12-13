Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for info on men casing jewelry stores
Authorities are searching for two men who appear to be working in tandem and are casing jewelry stores in Southwest Florida. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, none of the stores have been broken into, but deputies say the men have been caught on surveillance messing with the power sources for stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
Homeless man breaks into Cape Coral church for a cup of coffee
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A homeless man was arrested after attempting to break into a church located at 133 NE Pine Island Rd. for coffee. According to authorities, a cleaning crew inside Centro Cristiano Church heard a window break and spotted James Reed, 54, trying to enter the church.
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
WINKNEWS.com
Adam Soules found guilty of murdering Fort Myers Beach librarian
A man accused of killing a Fort Myers Beach librarian has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Adam Soules was charged with stabbing Dr. Leroy Hommerding to death on the steps of the Fort Myers Beach Public Library nearly four years ago. According to Soules’ confession, the murder was pre-meditated....
Two men arrested for trying to steal catalytic converters in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two men were arrested after police said they admitted to trying to steal catalytic converters in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department received a call Monday night around 10:30 regarding two men committing a burglary at Alligator Towing & Recovery located at 4871 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
LaBelle man accused of stealing materials from construction sites
LABELLE, Fla. — A family-owned construction company said they are now behind in home building, but not due to supply chain issues. They said it is because of thefts and break-ins. One man is now behind bars after being caught red-handed. “From lumber, to rebar, to blocks, you name...
Owner confronts burglar breaking into Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man who broke into a Fort Myers Beach home on Pearl Street got quite a surprise when the homeowner showed up. The owner, who was at a neighbor’s house at the time of the break-in, got an alert on his cell phone that “his door was locked, unlocked, and locked again,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
One wanted for stealing $1,000 in cash from car in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person is wanted after stealing $1,000 in cash from a car on Saville Avenue in Bonita Springs. The car burglar then nonchalantly walked away with the money once confronted by the victim. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the person to please contact...
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
Immokalee convicted felon arrested after drone captures him hiding in woods
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Immokalee man was arrested after Collier County deputies found him hiding in the woods, trying to escape a traffic stop. Christopher Martinez, 37, was stopped by a patrolling deputy near South 5th Street and Palmetto Avenue for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Fugitive Friday: December 16
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brion Darby – a career offender with 24 arrests already under his belt. 2. Katherine Edwards – wanted for...
WINKNEWS.com
Truck filled with 1,300 gallons of oil flipped in Lee County, spilling everything
A truck carrying more than 1,300 gallons of cooking oil flipped, sending the driver and passenger flying out of the front of the truck. As can be seen from the video, the truck was going reasonably fast before it tipped over, spilling everything out of the back. The accident happened...
Driver flees after crashing car into Collier County canal
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a car crashed through a barrier and into a Collier County canal overnight. The vehicle was found Friday morning around 8:17 a.m. near 2321 10th Avenue SE in Golden Gate Estates. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found...
WINKNEWS.com
Friday deadline for hurricane debris pickup in Lehigh Acres, Gateway
If you live in Lehigh Acres or Gateway, Friday is Lee County’s pickup deadline for hurricane debris in those areas. Lee County has collected more than 4.4 million cubic yards of debris so far; that’s around 85 times as big as the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Driving around Lehigh...
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
Naples man found guilty of molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man seriously injured after alligator attack on Sanibel
SANIBEL, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him on the arm. According to Sanibel Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was attacked around 11:06 AM along a pond near Bailey’s General Store located at 2477 Periwinkle Way. A press release from the City of Sanibel...
