Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for info on men casing jewelry stores

Authorities are searching for two men who appear to be working in tandem and are casing jewelry stores in Southwest Florida. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, none of the stores have been broken into, but deputies say the men have been caught on surveillance messing with the power sources for stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Adam Soules found guilty of murdering Fort Myers Beach librarian

A man accused of killing a Fort Myers Beach librarian has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Adam Soules was charged with stabbing Dr. Leroy Hommerding to death on the steps of the Fort Myers Beach Public Library nearly four years ago. According to Soules’ confession, the murder was pre-meditated....
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: December 16

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brion Darby – a career offender with 24 arrests already under his belt. 2. Katherine Edwards – wanted for...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man found guilty of molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL

