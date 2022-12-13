Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON TOYS FOR TOTS DONATIONS-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The City of Crookston is holding the City Toys for Tots drive again this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, will be delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas. To make a...
CROOKSTON STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ENJOY A FUN MORNING IN THE SNOW
While Crookston received a lot of snow overnight that closed down the schools, the children of Crookston are enjoying the snow day to the full extent as friends are coming together to make lines of snowmen and snowball fights, such as Asher Wieland and Hazel and Ava Oliver. If you...
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR LATER DATE
The Crookston Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Saturday, December 17, has been postponed due to weather. It will be rescheduled. Interested parties can contact John Loegering at jloegeri@umn.edu or 218-280-8014.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 14, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Crystal Sugar Company on the week of December 12-16.
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler – Obit
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler, 87 of Olivia, Minnesota died peacefully on November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Ada Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Abednego Benedict Thomas Jr., 22, of Fargo, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Jason Russell Johnson, 35, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title/Representation as Authorized. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls...
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS BAGLEY – VIDEO STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team hosts the Bagley Flyers in the warm confines of the Crookston High School gymnasium. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and the RiverView Health pre-game show at 7:15 p.m. Crookston is 1-3 on the year, while Bagley is 0-4 on the year. 1st. 2nd.
ALTOZ ZERO-TURN MOWER IS THE FIRST OFF THE PRODUCTION LINE IN NEW RED LAKE FALLS FACILITY
Altoz held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower coming off the production line at their newly expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX-tracked zero-turn mower was the first to roll off the production line. As production ramps up, the company will increase hiring efforts at the Red Lake Falls facility.
CROOKSTON DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 8:00 TONIGHT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING
The City of Crookston is declaring a snow emergency which will take effect tonight, December 15, at 8:00 p.m. The emergency shall remain in effect until Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on city streets. Parking restrictions exclude the downtown district....
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TRUCK FIRE INSIDE BUILDING
At approximately 7:07 a.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1029 8th Ave NE for a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, crews found a paper shredding truck fully involved in fire on the street. The truck had initially started on fire inside the building, but workers removed the truck from the building and attempted to empty the shredded paper from the box.
MN A.G. JOINS 51 ATTORNEYS GENERAL ASKING FCC TO CUT DOWN ON ROBOCALLS
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined 51 attorneys general — from every state and the District of Columbia — in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission in support of the FCC’s proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages. The proposal would require mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.
Athlete of the Week – Jack Doda
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Pirate boy’s hockey player and captain Jack Doda. “Jack has been a Pirate hockey player for a long time. He’s played varsity hockey since 8th grade, and over that time, I’ve seen him grow tremendously, not only as a hockey player but as a young man and a leader,” said Pirates coach Josh Hardy. “As a player, I’ve seen him consistently reinvent himself over the years. From a little 8th grader playing with the big boys and just not wanting to make a mistake, to a complementary player to his brother and his classmates, to now being ‘the guy’ that the team relies on in big moments, and he’s done it all with a smile on his face.”
