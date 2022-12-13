This week’s Athlete of the Week is Pirate boy’s hockey player and captain Jack Doda. “Jack has been a Pirate hockey player for a long time. He’s played varsity hockey since 8th grade, and over that time, I’ve seen him grow tremendously, not only as a hockey player but as a young man and a leader,” said Pirates coach Josh Hardy. “As a player, I’ve seen him consistently reinvent himself over the years. From a little 8th grader playing with the big boys and just not wanting to make a mistake, to a complementary player to his brother and his classmates, to now being ‘the guy’ that the team relies on in big moments, and he’s done it all with a smile on his face.”

