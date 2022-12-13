ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields Wears Tight-Fitting Outfit At JingleBall With Daughters

 3 days ago
For over twenty years, the JingleBall has endured as a holiday concert featuring top music artists of the age. This year it kicked off on December 9 and Brooke Shields was in attendance with her daughters, Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16.

At the event, Shields donned an outfit that was both festive and racy, showing off her figure and a lot of skin. Shields shared a photo from the event on her Instagram account and celebrated the chance to be the “cool mom.” Check out the photo and event details below!

Brooke Shields gets festive and flashy at the JingleBall this year

Two days ago, Shields shared a series of photos to her Instagram account. The crowd and setting changes a bit with each but in all of them, she is seen wearing a strapless red tube top with a large bow on the back, along with tight-fitting black pants. Rowan is seen beside her in a coordinating outfit while Grier has in primarily black and gray-white.

“Got to be a cool mom last night,” she captioned her post. “Thanks, @iheartradio @z100newyork #Z100JingleBall #iHeartJingleBall.” Additional shots show that she finished the outfit with sparkling silver jewelry and a thick black band with gold accents. Her clutch is a matching gold color.

One cool mom

Shields and her beloved daughters / Instagram

Both Rowan and Grier are Shields’s daughters with television writer Chris Henchy, her second husband who Shields married in 2001. In April and May of 2005, Shields spoke transparently about suffering from postpartum depression. These discussions and her book Down Came the Rain also helped further raise public awareness regarding postpartum depression.

Brooke Shields was excited to be the cool mom at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball / LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Then, on September 25 came National Daughters Day, and Shields was eager to celebrate her girls with a tribute post on Instagram. In that post, she called Rowan and Grier, “My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls. Happy #nationaldaughtersday.” All this speaks just a bit to the love Shields feels for her girls, to the extent that it was very bittersweet saying goodbye to Rowan when she went to college. But it was meaningful since Rowan took the car that had been a graduation for Shields when Shields passed that major milestone years ago. That is definitely one cool mom!

