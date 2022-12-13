Fire devours police impound lot in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA/NBC) — Firefighters in New York City battles a major fire that raged through a police impound lot Tuesday morning.

NBC affiliate WNBC reported that the fire began at around 11 a.m. at a New York Police Department impound lot in Brooklyn.

The WNBC chopper showed heavy smoke billowing from the warehouses.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

According to WNBC, the Erie Basin Auto Pound in Red Hook stores vehicles that were seized for several kinds of violations, including the owner’s arrest, investigative use, or legal purposes.

