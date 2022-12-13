ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, OH

River View Board of Education notes

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. Warsaw Elementary School had a presentation on trauma informed care.

The district received $2,028 in donations in November, including a $1,500 anonymous donation for the Steinway Project.

The board approved renaming of district facilities and suspending Conesville and Keene elementary schools next school year part of district realignment. It also approved agreements with Frontline Education for a budget management analytics subscription, Franklin University for teacher candidates field work part of teacher education programs, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center for cooperative program services and telehealth program building launch coordinator and membership dues of $5,885 for the Ohio School Boards Association,

Kimberly Hill will be a social media coordinator at Warsaw Elementary School. Aaliyah Better was named a substitute custodian. A staff member was approved for family medical leave. Classified staff approved to carry vacation days over into 2023 were Jeff Fox with one day, Jeff Eick with eight days and Kelly Darr with four days. Teachers approved for the high school GAP program are Ken Henry, Karin Moran, Danielle Casey, Darcy Miller, Brittney Needles and Melanie Kunze.

All bus drivers involved with the after school test preparation program will be paid $22 an hour starting in March. Teachers involved in the program will get $35 per hour and paraprofessionals will be paid $20 an hour.

A stipend will be paid for the highly qualified student data team for any committee work done outside of the work day at a rate of no less than $25 and no more than $50 per meeting. Committee members are Carrie Wymer, Karin Moran, Amanda Meiser, Dani Casey, Mary Bell, Stacey Brenly, Jandi Smailes, Dawn Justice, Nancy Donaker, Gloria Cullison, Janie Sarchet, JoEllen Bordenkircher, Jennifer Bosson and Christie Ireland.

Driving instructors from the drivers education program approved to use the district's vehicle for driving instruction include Bobbie Mendenhall, Christina Wise, David White, Janice Schaad, Jason Clutter, Mandy Welch, Pam Nau, Rick Higdon, Sand Doudna, Tiffany Sidwell, Tisha Doss, Travis Carpenter, Earl Donaker, Eric Proctor, Greg Hamilton, Lisa Walker, Mark Knapp, Thomas Lesiecki, Roger Doak, Jeff Welch, Junior Winland and Daren Clark.

Submitted by Renee Anderson, administrative assistant to the superintendent.

