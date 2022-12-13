ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOOD

Get relief from joint pain & improve your mobility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local company highlights their veteran employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis

This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Woodland Airstream can up your travel game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Salvation army gathers toys for distribution

Thousands of toys were collected at this year’s Angel Tree Toy Drive. (Dec. 16, 2022) Two non-profits in Grand Rapids are looking to brighten the holiday season for local families in need. (Dec. 16, 2022) Students surprise teacher with colorblind glasses. This holiday season, students of a Vicksburg area...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Toffee and Nibbles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a lovable bunny and a playful dog. Nibbles is an American mix rabbit. This social rabbit loves to be held. The shelter staff thinks she was abandoned prior to arriving at KCAS as a stray.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Some last minute local gift ideas for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got less than 10 days until Christmas so how is your holiday shopping coming along? If you need some last minute ideas, there’s a wide variety of businesses in the four neighborhoods that make up Uptown Grand Rapids. Today we have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
MUSKEGON, MI

