Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
WOOD
Get relief from joint pain & improve your mobility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.
WOOD
Local company highlights their veteran employees
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis
This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
WOOD
Woodland Airstream can up your travel game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
WOOD
Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
Corewell Health opens 80-bed, $19.5M rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Patients are expected in mid-January to move into a new, $19.5 million short-term rehabilitation facility built by Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, near Leonard Street NE and East Beltline Avenue. The building, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, has 80 beds to serve patients who...
WOOD
Salvation army gathers toys for distribution
Thousands of toys were collected at this year’s Angel Tree Toy Drive. (Dec. 16, 2022) Two non-profits in Grand Rapids are looking to brighten the holiday season for local families in need. (Dec. 16, 2022) Students surprise teacher with colorblind glasses. This holiday season, students of a Vicksburg area...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Toffee and Nibbles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a lovable bunny and a playful dog. Nibbles is an American mix rabbit. This social rabbit loves to be held. The shelter staff thinks she was abandoned prior to arriving at KCAS as a stray.
WOOD
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
WOOD
Some last minute local gift ideas for the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got less than 10 days until Christmas so how is your holiday shopping coming along? If you need some last minute ideas, there’s a wide variety of businesses in the four neighborhoods that make up Uptown Grand Rapids. Today we have...
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Kalamazoo business brings in financial author to help employees with money
Inflation reached a 40-year high this year according to numbers released by the U.S. Labor Department.
13OYS helps family pay for West MI veteran's funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help. The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.
Downtown Holland’s ‘Shopping Jam’ happening Saturday
Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.
Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
Plane makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids; no injuries
No one was hurt when a plane headed for Minneapolis turned around and made an emergency landing at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday morning.
Teen hospitalized after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside, police said.
Comments / 0