With several feet of snow covering the Kenai Peninsula, many business and organizations will be closed or have modified hours for Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to KPB Alerts, many of the Borough government buildings are currently closed or may have delayed openings due to the winter storm. Call the Kenai Peninsula Borough main phone number to confirm the delayed start times for individual departments at 800-478-4441. Dispatch services and fire & emergency services are on duty.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO