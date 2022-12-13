Read full article on original website
kdll.org
How does this weekend’s snow storm stack up? It’s complicated
There was so much snow on the central Kenai Peninsula today that Beemun’s Variety store did something it almost never does. “We’ve been open 34 years, I want to say now, that we have never taken a snow day,” said owner Steve Beeson. He said he decided...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
radiokenai.com
Heavy Snow Load Leads To Multiple Roof Failures In Soldotna
Due to the heavy snowfall over the past week, two businesses suffered roof collapses on Friday December 16th due to snow load, according to Chief Roy Browning with Central Emergency Services. The first occurred at just before 7 a.m. at the Soldotna Spenard Builders Supply on Funny River road in...
radiokenai.com
Central Peninsula Closures Due To Snow Storm
With several feet of snow covering the Kenai Peninsula, many business and organizations will be closed or have modified hours for Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to KPB Alerts, many of the Borough government buildings are currently closed or may have delayed openings due to the winter storm. Call the Kenai Peninsula Borough main phone number to confirm the delayed start times for individual departments at 800-478-4441. Dispatch services and fire & emergency services are on duty.
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 p.m. Thursday evening, December 14th, through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, December 15th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula. According to the the National Weather Service, Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9...
alaskapublic.org
1 killed, 2 injured after car hits moose in Soldotna
A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway — the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week. Troopers said 36-year-old Sam Clyde was driving his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle on the southbound side of the highway...
kdll.org
