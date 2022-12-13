ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

One Final Week of Shopping at The Guild!

There's one week left of The Art of Giving Exhibition at Ridgefield Guild of Artists, closing Friday, December 23rd. Though the auction is over, there are still plenty of art pieces for sale...wall art and some hand-made items, too. Art makes a great gift for the ones you love! And...you can feel good about shopping local, all the while supporting your local arts organization! For this show, everything is grab and go.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Gail Buggy Art

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Gail Buggy...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Applications Sought for Ridgefield’s Next Poet Laureate

Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”. “As Ridgefield's...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Resident Katelyn Griffin Presents New Product Design at the Western New England University's 8th Annual Product Innovation Showcase

Katelyn Griffin, working toward a BSBA in Marketing Communication/Advertising, is among more than 100 students who presented their Product Development and Innovation projects at the Product Innovation Showcase held in Rivers Memorial Hall on December 8th on the University campus. The Product Innovation Showcase is the culmination of a co-curricular...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work

United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

CT Green Leaf Ribbon Cutting at North Stratfield Elementary School

Fairfield, CT - On December 9, North Stratfield Elementary officially became a certified Connecticut Green LEAF School. There are currently 146 Green Leaf schools in Connecticut and North Stratfield is now the fourth public school in Fairfield to receive this title. The others in Fairfield include Osborn Hill, McKinley and Mill Hill elementary schools.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Green Building Award in Sustainable Design & Construction Awarded to 24 Owenoke Park

The Town of Westport and Sustainable Westport announced today that 24 Owenoke Park is the 2022 recipient of The Westport Green Building Award for Achievement in Sustainable Design and Construction. Team:. Owners: Keith & Kate Melnick. Architect: Jack Franzen. Builder: John & Steve Segerson, Pam Brennan, Segerson Builders. Interior Designer:...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Holiday Collection Efforts Initiated to Support Refugee Families

HARTFORD, CT – State Representatives Jennifer Leeper (D–Fairfield) and Kate Farrar (D–West Hartford) are encouraging donation efforts for refugee families through holiday collections sponsored by Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI) and Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS). Previously both Representative Leeper and Representative Farrar were...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Local High School Student Wins $300,000 to Attend Bowdoin College

Franceska Drejaj had a busy week. The Brewster High School senior presented a policy paper to Governor Hochul, sang at the All-State Music Festival in Rochester, and found out she won a four-year scholarship to Bowdoin College worth more than $300,000. “It’s like I won the lottery!” said Drejaj....
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Community Conversation: Wilton Superintendent of School's 2023-2024 Proposed Budget - Tomorrow!

Wilton Superintendent of School's 2023-2024 Proposed Budget Conversation tomorrow, Thursday, December 15 from 6 to 7pm in the WHS Library Learning Commons. Superintendent Kevin J. Smith would like to invite all interested members of the Wilton community to participate in a community conversation about the education budget. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and WPS administrators to share their thoughts, questions, suggestions about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward.
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy