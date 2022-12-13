ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

WDBJ7.com

20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD conducts “Operation Naughty List”

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they conducted a one-day operation to arrest violent offenders, and suspects wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants. LPD calls the push “Operation Naughty List”. Police report that on Dec. 13 as part of “Operation Naughty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD implements Violent Crime Response Team

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) announced that on Dec. 8 they implemented a Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT). They say since then the VCRT has seized six illegal firearms and arrested 19 people. Police say the VCRT is a group led by LPD officers who...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg Police Investigate Alleged Assault

HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to identify a possible suspect regarding an assault that occurred on Decemvber 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County makes narcotics arrests

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.

— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

UPDATE: Route 219 North reopened following 4-car accident

UPDATE 12/15/22 9:45 P.M.: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, all lanes are reopened. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– All lanes are closed on Route 219 northbound due to a four-car collision. According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred near the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Police and Fire departments and Fairlea EMS are […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WHSV

HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW, according to RPD. Responding officers located an adult male victim...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is located at mile marker 182 and has shut down the northbound left lane and shoulder. Drivers should expect delays in this area.

