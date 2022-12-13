Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Avatar 2” Opens to Disappointing $17 Mil Previews, Weather or Not
“Avatar 2” finally opened around the country last night in previews. The box office take was $17, which was a little disappointing for a movie that cost $250 million and was 12 years in the making. That makes it number 36 on the all time preview nights. But the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Showbiz411
Russell Crowe Releases a New, Massive Flop Called “Poker Face” With Record 49 Producers, Popular Only in Russia
I think when I kept seeing the title, “Poker Face,” I thought it was in reference to the Lady Gaga song. It’s not. Turns out, “Poker Face” is a movie directed by Oscar winner (for acting in “Gladiator”) Russell Crowe. He also wrote the screenplay. And it’s a huge bust.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Showbiz411
Report: Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot Superman Wonder Woman Cameos Cut from “The Flash” Movie Coming This Spring
Warner Bros-DC Films has learned its lesson. No more cameos in new movies from stars they’re trying to get rid of. The Hollywood Reporter says Henry Cavill and Gald Gadot’s respective cameos as Superman and Wonder Woman are being cut from “The Flash.” The movie starring Ezra Miller will arrive on June 16, 2023.
Showbiz411
Trevor Noah to Host the Grammys, Ryan Murphy Second Murphy to Get Golden Globes Award, “Fabelmans” A Hit on iTunes, Carole King Movie Will Be “Beautiful”
THE GOLDEN GLOBES will honor not one but two Murphy’s on January 10th. Already announced is Eddie Murphy getting the Cecil B. DeMille award — that’s the Globes’ Lifetime Achievement for movies. Today they added producer Ryan Murphy for the Carol Burnett Award, aka Lifetime Achievement for movies. Murphy has given us “Glee,” as well as a ton of hits on FX including “American Horror Story” and “Feud.”
