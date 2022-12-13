ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Showbiz411

Trevor Noah to Host the Grammys, Ryan Murphy Second Murphy to Get Golden Globes Award, “Fabelmans” A Hit on iTunes, Carole King Movie Will Be “Beautiful”

THE GOLDEN GLOBES will honor not one but two Murphy’s on January 10th. Already announced is Eddie Murphy getting the Cecil B. DeMille award — that’s the Globes’ Lifetime Achievement for movies. Today they added producer Ryan Murphy for the Carol Burnett Award, aka Lifetime Achievement for movies. Murphy has given us “Glee,” as well as a ton of hits on FX including “American Horror Story” and “Feud.”

