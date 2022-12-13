The Burns boys basketball team opened up the season at home with the Winter Classic and went 2-2 to start things off. The Broncs posted wins over Torrington and Wheatland lost to Thermopolis and Southeast. This team is senior-heavy with 7 listed on the roster and that experience should pay dividends this year. Burns has not been to the state tournament since 2015 and their last winning season was in 2014. But this group has the potential to make some noise in 2A and showed a lot of fortitude in their 47-41 win over Wheatland as they trailed at the outset 12-0.

BURNS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO