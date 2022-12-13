Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burns Boys Aim to Turn Things Around in 2022-23
The Burns boys basketball team opened up the season at home with the Winter Classic and went 2-2 to start things off. The Broncs posted wins over Torrington and Wheatland lost to Thermopolis and Southeast. This team is senior-heavy with 7 listed on the roster and that experience should pay dividends this year. Burns has not been to the state tournament since 2015 and their last winning season was in 2014. But this group has the potential to make some noise in 2A and showed a lot of fortitude in their 47-41 win over Wheatland as they trailed at the outset 12-0.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
bigfoot99.com
Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming
Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
capcity.news
Recent fusion of snow, constant wind a unique event for Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the constant high winds and snow Laramie County residents experienced these past few days did not break any county weather records, the combination was unusual, says a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Having the cold, plus the snow, plus the long-duration wind...
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
oilcity.news
I-25 again seeing closures between Douglas and Cheyenne after reopening Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 25 was temporarily reopened to traffic across Wyoming earlier on Wednesday, sections are closed again, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday due to winter conditions,...
oilcity.news
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
capcity.news
High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
Transphobic Sign at UW Prompted by Trans Student Accepted Into Sorority
Last week, K2 Radio news reported that a church elder named Todd Schmidt hung up a sign on his table in the University of Wyoming Student Union that stated: 'Man Created Male and Female and [name of student] is a male.'. At the time, it was unknown why Schmidt specifically...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins
A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Blizzard Warning canceled for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has canceled a Blizzard Warning that was put into effect for Central Laramie County. There is, however, a High Wind Warning in place as strong winds have been causing blowing snow impacts. At this time, light snow is still possible...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow throughout the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 14, there is a 40% chance of snow, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 24 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 35–40 mph, with the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Northwest winds will be at 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
724
Followers
3K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0