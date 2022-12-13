Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
4-Star WR DeAndre Moore likely to visit Texas football this weekend
A very notable development on the trail just was reported for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the weekend. Texas is now looking to get the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. to campus for an unofficial visit. Inside...
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
Texas Football: 5 most important pre-signing day visitors for Longhorns
The month of December is a promising one on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas is looking to secure its second straight top-five-ranked recruiting class in the nation when the first National Signing Day comes around on Dec. 21. Before head coach Steve Sarkisian and the...
Texas Football: 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett firm on commitment to Longhorns
A massive storyline that was developing on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) was the status of one key commitment. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion spent a lot of time earlier this week with some retention efforts with the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett.
5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment
Predicting every flip for Texas football before early signing day
In about one week, the Early Signing Period will begin, meaning that any commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class can finally sign on the dotted line. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will likely be able to get at least 90-95 percent of the commitments to the 2023 class signed next week.
Radio Ink
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million
Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
Yardbarker
Defense the focus as No. 5 Houston faces No. 2 Virginia
Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball's foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
‘A Gem Like No Other’: Longhorns Superfan Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Passing of Mike Leach
Actor and Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey gave a heartfelt message to the late Mike Leach on social media.
University of Houston social work dean demoted, spurring backlash from students
Anti-prison thought leader Alan Dettlaff will no longer head the university's School of Social Work.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0