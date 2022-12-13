Read full article on original website
Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps, winner will be featured on menu
Do you think you have what it takes to make the ultimate burger? TJ Chumps’ Battle of the Burgers competition has returned for its fourth year. “From unusual updates on classic burgers to seemingly outrageous new concepts, TJ Chumps fans will both compete in and vote on the ultimate burger champion,” the restaurant said in a press release.
Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot
Cassano’s Pizza King has plans to relocate its restaurant at 5118 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights to the former spot of Chicka Wing. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III confirmed the move is expected to happen in March or April. “We have a lot better visibility there,” Cassano...
JUST IN: Golden Corral expected to open next week in Beavercreek
It’s official! Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is expected to reopen on Friday, Dec. 23 in Beavercreek, according to David Kirk, operations manager for Vitall Partners. Vitall Partners is the new franchisee owner of the restaurant. Kirk explained this will be the company’s ninth Golden Corral. Vitall Partners owns the other Miami Valley Golden Corral restaurant on Miller Lane in Dayton, along with restaurants in Chillicothe, Eastgate, Grove City and Sandusky.
Final countdown: Saturday is last day for customers to buy treats at Evans Bakery
Evans Bakery, located at 700 Troy St. in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, is closing its doors at the end of business on Saturday, Dec. 17. Saturday will mark the last day for customers to buy a selection of treats from their showcase, including doughnuts, said Jennifer Evans, who owns the bakery with her partner, Matt Tepper.
Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, closed its doors Wednesday. Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago. Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did...
Baked goods from Yellow Springs Baking Company now available at W. Social Tap & Table
W. Social Tap & Table is partnering with Yellow Springs Baking Company to bring specialty baked goods to West Dayton. “We were seeking to add some exceptional baked goods to the W. Social food offerings,” said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. “Working with Yellow Springs Baking Company is a natural addition to our café and breakfast options along with creative alcoholic beverage parings to enjoy all day long.”
Year in review: The most-read Dayton.com stories of 2022
Here is a look at the most-read Dayton.com stories for 2022 on our website:. WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘Ohio’s Little Smokies’ to expand by more than 1,200 acres. Shawnee State Forest, Ohio’s largest continuous block of forest, is expanding. Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz...
Thai restaurant moving to former spot of Rusty Taco near Dayton Mall
Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. is moving about a mile down the road to the former space of Rusty Taco. The restaurant has plans to move to the new space, located at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, in January, according to owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted. Rusty Taco permanently closed its...
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
Jimmy John’s with drive-thru opening in Huber Heights next week
HUBER HEIGHTS — A new Jimmy John’s location will open next week in Huber Heights off Brandt Pike. Franchisee partners Chelsie Mangen and Michael Poelking began the process of expanding the Jimmy John’s brand this summer. Mangen and Poelking currently own and operate the Jimmy John’s franchise location in Troy. Poelking also owns and operates Marian Lanes in Huber Heights.
Indians Pizza Restaurant equipment, and misc.
Large public auction for the assets of Indians Pizza in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. All the food equipment and store fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a fantastic auction with approximately 400 lots. There is something for everyone here. This business was opened in 2006 and everything has been upgraded and is in excellent condition. Hobart Commercial mixers and Hobart meat slicer. Autofry MTI-40C that’s only 1 year old. Lincoln Impinger Conveyor Pizza ovens, Somerset Dough Sheeter, extremely nice step in freezer and a walk in cooler. Stainless deep bay sink, stainless sinks w/ knee controls, and several nice stainless tables. Two door reach in freezer. Single door reach-in coolers. Two refrigerated prep tables that are like new! Ice Cream display freezer. Shelving units and kitchen supplies. Manitowoc Commercial Ice Machine. Clover POS complete System. Approximately 400 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Dec 20th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For complete catalog and terms and conditions go to Auctionzip.com Auctioneer ID 43637 Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash
AES Ohio said the wires were attached to a transmission pole, making them a higher voltage than a distribution pole. Only one customer lost power during the incident.
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
