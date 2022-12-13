Read full article on original website
Related
Florida woman claims top lottery prize
A trustee of the J&V Family Trust claimed a $1 million top prize playing Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Friday.
Tampa Bay Publix sells 2 winning lottery tickets totaling $16M
Two Tampa Bay-area residents became millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets from the same Publix grocery store.
Man takes home millions off Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old man is going home a multi-millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from the from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed his $2 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. His winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched […]
Florida man wins $1M from Monopoly scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning Monopoly Doubler scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
WJHG-TV
Florida Lottery announces education milestone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida lottery is continuing towards its goal of enhancing education in Florida. Since 1988, the lottery’s contribution to the state’s Education Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) have exceeded $43 billion. This fiscal year, it’s averaging more than $6.7 million a day in contributions to education.
Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say
A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies.
10NEWS
New survey ranks Florida's 67 counties on how well we're caring for our kids
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Policy Institute has released its 2022 numbers – ranking the well-being of children in the Sunshine State's 67 counties. The well-being index ranks counties by how well kids are doing when it comes to the four major categories of economic well-being: education, health, and family and community support.
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
Videos show woman swiping packages from South Tampa home, apartment complex mailroom
Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.
WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-Fil-A dinner from Florida home
A man in Seminole County, Florida caught a sneaky black bear on camera stealing his Chick-Fil-A dinner right off his front porch.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
Florida mother dies following plastic surgery, doctor was ‘unqualified’ to give anesthesia
A young Florida mother has died after undergoing plastic surgery.
Gentlemen’s Quest spreads holiday cheer by surprising Tampa shoppers
Young men in the Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa mentorship program spent their Saturday morning surprising Tampa families by purchasing their groceries and toys.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Comments / 1