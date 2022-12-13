ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

WFLA

Man takes home millions off Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old man is going home a multi-millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from the from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed his $2 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. His winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched […]
CLIO, AL
WJHG-TV

Florida Lottery announces education milestone

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida lottery is continuing towards its goal of enhancing education in Florida. Since 1988, the lottery’s contribution to the state’s Education Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) have exceeded $43 billion. This fiscal year, it’s averaging more than $6.7 million a day in contributions to education.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

New survey ranks Florida's 67 counties on how well we're caring for our kids

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Policy Institute has released its 2022 numbers – ranking the well-being of children in the Sunshine State's 67 counties. The well-being index ranks counties by how well kids are doing when it comes to the four major categories of economic well-being: education, health, and family and community support.
FLORIDA STATE

