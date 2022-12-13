Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Knox County Burn Ban Expires
The Knox County Commissioners have let the County’s burn ban expire. The ban was put in place due to many brush fires caused by recent drought conditions. The expiration date was set for yesterday. Recent rains, and current wet weather, have allowed the Commissioners to let the ban expire....
waovam.com
Vincennes RDC Considers Fund Transfer to Spur Housing Work
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission discussed a possible January approval to build a set of houses in open space off Thompson Drive. The potential addition is one of four residential projects currently under review by the City’s RDC. The Commission is considering a fund transfer to help kick-start the project....
waovam.com
Greene County Income Tax Goes Up January First
The Indiana Department of Revenue says the county income tax rates in three Indiana counties, including Greene County, will change on January first. Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Greene County’s rate increased to 2.15% from 1.95%.
waovam.com
Traditional Slow Period Awaits for Vincennes City Council
Vincennes City Council members are in their year-end down period at this time. Traditionally, the last part of December and first part of January have not been a time of serious business for Council members. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says this late December is no exception. Salters also knows with one year’s exception, this year’s Council business will follow the same pattern as recent years.
waovam.com
KC Councilman Bob Lechner Wraps Up Over 20-Year Tenure on Council
Yesterday’s Knox County Council session was the final one for outgoing Second District Councilman Bob Lechner. Lechner has been a Council member for six terms, before deciding not to run for re-election earlier this year. Lechner also served for many years as Council president before giving up the position...
waovam.com
Groundbreaking on Vincennes New Water Tower Planned for Early Next Year
A groundbreaking on Vincennes’ latest water tower is planned for early next year. The tower will be near the corner of Hart Street and Richard Bauer Drive, near the edge of the Vincennes Lincoln High School campus. The groundbreaking was made possible by the Vincennes Utility Services Board’s approval of Phoenix Fabricators to build the water tower.
waovam.com
Today Starts Kiosk Registration at GSH
Effective today, visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be required to use contactless sign-in kiosks at the Health Pavilion, Gibault Memorial, Same Day Surgery (2nd Floor), Cancer Pavilion and Emergency Room entrances. Patients will not need to use this system, only visitors accompanying patients to appointments or visiting inpatients will be required to check in at the kiosk to get an approved visitor tag.
waovam.com
Wreaths Across America Ceremony Set for Tomorrow in Vincennes, Bruceville
The annual Wreaths Across America campaign will hold a second wreath-laying ceremony in Bruceville on Saturday. That wreath laying ceremony will begin at noon at the Bruceville Cemetery. It will be the second ceremony in Knox County on Saturday. The other will be held that morning at the Memorial Park...
waovam.com
Five New VPD Officers Graduate Law Enforcement Academy; Three More to Take Their Places
Five new Vincennes Police officers are graduating for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy today. The officers will now be ready for full-time service to the community as part of the City Police force. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says after they celebrate the five graduates, three more new officers will...
waovam.com
Tutoring Check to Help Students at North Knox Primary
The North Knox School Board accepted a just-under $1,000 check for tutoring help at North Knox Primary School. The check was presented by the United Way of Knox County to the Corporation for that assistance. Board members also approved a quote to update the kitchen at North Knox Junior-Senior High...
waovam.com
Rosa Provines, 82, Bicknell
Rosa Lee Provines, 82, of Bicknell, Indiana passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1940 in Vincennes, Indiana, the daughter of Adam and Wilma (Abel) Chanley. Rosa married Vern Provines on March 16, 1957. Rosa is survived by her children,...
waovam.com
William E. “Bill” Johnson, 68, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Johnson, 68, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1954, in Tell City, Indiana to Ed and Mary (Kellams) Johnson. Bill retired in 2010 after 38 years at...
waovam.com
Deadline is Today for Wreaths Across America Purchases
Today is the deadline for ordering wreaths for this year’s Wreaths Across America project. The Vincennes Kiwanis and Vincennes Rotary Clubs want to place a wreath at the graves of all 3,300 veterans buried in the Vincennes City Cemeteries. Wreaths are $15 each and can be purchased by individuals...
waovam.com
Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 78, Washington
Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 78, of Washington, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Bob was born June 16, 1944, in Washington, to the late Gladys Purdue Davis and Robert L. Davis. Bob, who graduated from Washington High School in 1962 and then from V.U. in...
waovam.com
Knox County Sports Recap for Friday, 12/16
The top ranked North Knox lady Warriors remain unbeaten on the season, beating Wood Memorial last night 55-42. Lexi Primus led 12-0 North Knox with 17 points. South Knox beat Princeton 43-27. Delaynee Coomes led the 7-4 Spartans with 14 points while Ella Bobe chipped in 12. Other Girls scores.
waovam.com
Knox County Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 12/14
In girls hoops from last night …class 3-A number four Evansville Memorial jumped out to a 24-2 first quarter lead and cruised to a 63-37 win over Vincennes Lincoln. Faith Fleetwood led the 7-5 Lady Alices with 12 points. Checking other girls scores. Bloomfield beat White River Valley 54-45.
waovam.com
Alices Fall to Princeton
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices fell in a close one on the road at Princeton 56-50. The Alices were led by Luke Tolliver with 24 points. With the loss, Lincoln slipped to 0-5 while Princeton improved to 4-2 with the win.
waovam.com
Warriors Slip Against Mitchell
The North Knox Warriors slipped to 0-7 on the season after a 69-37 loss to the Mitchell Bluejackets. North Knox was led in scoring by Cohen Williams was the only Warrior in double figures with 10. The Warriors are off until Wednesday when they take on Vincennes Rivet.
Comments / 0