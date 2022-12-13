Vincennes City Council members are in their year-end down period at this time. Traditionally, the last part of December and first part of January have not been a time of serious business for Council members. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says this late December is no exception. Salters also knows with one year’s exception, this year’s Council business will follow the same pattern as recent years.

