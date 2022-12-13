ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Risk of side effects from cancer immunotherapy linked to genetics

Even as they've revolutionized cancer treatment, drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors can produce a range of adverse, immune-related side effects. In a new study, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute identify, for the first time, inherited genetic variations that place patients at high risk for these complications. The discovery, reported...
MedicalXpress

In preclinical studies, team identifies potential therapy for metastatic colon cancer

An experimental therapy has shown promise in preclinical models as treatment for an aggressively spreading type of colorectal cancer, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. Mesenchymal colorectal cancer (mCRC) accounts for about one-third of all colorectal cancers. Targeted immune therapies aren't effective against this form of...
MedicalXpress

When combined, a novel LSD1 inhibitor and an existing therapy enhance each other's anti-cancer effects

A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team has developed novel compounds that show early promise at fighting the rare pediatric cancer neuroblastoma when paired with the existing anti-cancer drug bortezomib (Velcade, Takeda Oncology). The novel compounds block or inhibit an enzyme known as lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1). The MUSC team, led by Patrick M. Woster, Ph.D., reports its findings in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
MedicalXpress

People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses

People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
MedicalXpress

Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease

Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress

Intermittent fasting may reverse type 2 diabetes

After an intermittent fasting diet intervention, patients achieved complete diabetes remission, defined as an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least one year after stopping diabetes medication, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Intermittent fasting diets have become...
MedicalXpress

Study confirms link between genetics, neuropsychiatric disorders

A Geisinger study of more than 90,000 patients revealed that approximately one in 100 carried at least one rare gene variant known to increase risk for neuropsychiatric disorders (NPD), such as schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder, and that a third of those with a variant had a diagnosed mental health condition.
MedicalXpress

Reconsidering oxygen's role in growth of tumors

Yale researchers have made a discovery that changes conventional thinking about the role that oxygen plays in the growth of tumors—an area of cancer research that has been intensely studied in recent years. The results, from the lab of Andre Levchenko, the John C. Malone Professor of Biomedical Engineering,...
MedicalXpress

New study shows the incidence of Parkinson's disease in the US is 50% higher than previous estimates

A new study reveals that the annual incidence of Parkinson's disease (PD) among older adults is 50% higher than current estimates of 60,000 diagnoses annually. The peer-reviewed study, which measured new cases of PD, or the number of people diagnosed with PD per year, was published in the scientific journal npj Parkinson's disease on December 15, 2022.
MedicalXpress

Class of diabetes drugs cuts dementia risk in older adults, research shows

A class of medication for type 2 diabetes may help older people with the condition reduce their risk of dementia. The findings are contained in a new study by Walter Swardfager, an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine and a scientist in the Sandra Black Centre for Brain Resilience and Recovery at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and graduate student Che-Yuan (Joey) Wu. Their research is published in the journal Diabetes Care.
MedicalXpress

Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection

A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
MedicalXpress

Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking

An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop myocardial infarction treatment patch

Myocardial infarction is an ischemic disease in which a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart muscle is stenotic or obstructed, resulting in cardiac tissue necrosis. Due to the irreversible loss of cardiomyocytes, damaged heart tissue cannot be naturally regenerated. The most recent effort to regenerate the damaged heart tissue is to transplant stem cells to the damaged area.
MedicalXpress

Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death 

Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
MedicalXpress

Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19

A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
MedicalXpress

Atopic dermatitis may be risk factor for new-onset migraine

Adults with atopic dermatitis (AD) have a significantly increased risk for new-onset migraine, according to a letter to the editor published online Oct. 21 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology. Ji Hae Lee, from the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul, and colleagues used the...
MedicalXpress

Drug discovery offers potential treatment for common kidney disease

A serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines, a new study shows. In a study in mice, scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI).

