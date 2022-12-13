ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Louisville school board moves toward putting tax levy renewal on May ballot

By The Repository
 3 days ago

Louisville Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Approved moving forward with a tax levy retry.

DISCUSSION: As the first step toward putting a tax issue on the May 2 election, the board approved requesting the Stark County Auditor to calculate and certify the current valuation and express in mills for each dollar of valuation. The district said it needs to pursue a renewal levy to raise $1,835,000 annually for five years starting in 2023.

The first installment from voters would be due in calendar year 2024. Once the millage is known, the board will be asked to approve a resolution to put the measure on the May election ballot. That action is expected at a future meeting.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Announced no classes from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3 in observance of the holiday season.
  • Approved revenue and appropriation budget revisions totaling $2,275 and $3,571 respectively.
  • Approved outdoor education staffing for 13 staff members from May 1-5.
  • Accepted a $1,000 donation from Carr Excavating for the boys basketball program.
  • Adjourned to an executive session on personnel issues. No action followed.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 for the organizational meeting with the regular session to follow immediately at the Board Office, 407 E. Main Street.

David Scheurer

